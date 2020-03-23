Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's jokes are very joyful

Lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are virtually keeping each other company in closing times. Richa and Ali have posted stories on their Insta pages where we can see Ali joking around with her fiance, Richa.

Obviously they both miss each other, the video has Ali lying on his couch and Richa on his as they discuss the situation about Covid 19. "I hate cooking but I do it three times a day," says Richa. Ali asks him, "Are you washing your hands?" Later, they wonder if they are taking their vitamin supplements. "Mere paas Vitamins D-3, B-12 hai, tumhare paas kya hai," Ali asks Richa just like in the movie Deewar. Look the following video.

They were supposed to get married next month, Richa and Ali had to cancel their wedding due to the Covid 19 outbreak. But instead of getting depressed about it, the two keep their spirits up. Sure we love the spirit of these love birds.