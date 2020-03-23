Alex Salmond, former Prime Minister of Scotland, free from sexual assault

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Alex Salmond, the former Prime Minister of Scotland, was acquitted on Monday of charges including attempted rape and sexual assault, British media reported.

A jury at the Edinburgh High Court found Mr. Salmond, the former leader of the Scottish National Party, not guilty of 12 charges involving nine women, including one count of attempted rape, according to press reports.

Salmond, who was first investigated by Police Scotland after two women said he had sexually harassed them in the past, was initially charged with 14 crimes, a public prosecutor said in January 2019. He denied all charges against him.

