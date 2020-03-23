Alex Salmond acquitted of sexual assault charges | UK News

%MINIFYHTMLba3ab89311ed814418f1bd6c5da3434c11% %MINIFYHTMLba3ab89311ed814418f1bd6c5da3434c12%

Glasgow, Scotland – Alex Salmond, who brought Scotland to the brink of independence in 2014, has been cleared of all charges after attempted rape and sexual assault.

The jury at the Edinburgh High Court declared on Monday that Scotland's former prime minister was not guilty on 12 counts, with one count of unproven sexual assault with intent to rape, an exclusive verdict under Scottish law.

Speaking outside of court after his acquittal, Salmond told reporters: "As many of you may know, there is certain evidence that I would have liked to have seen led in this trial, but for various reasons we were unable to do so." point, that information, those facts and that evidence will see the light of day. "

The two-week trial in the Scottish capital had been one of the most anticipated court cases, but was obscured by the coronavirus pandemic.

At any other time, the trial of a man who was once the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) for independence and head of Scotland's government would have been front-page news.

Scottish political commentator Gerry Hassan told Al Jazeera: "Apart from the sensational first and second day of Salmond's trial, he was relegated to comments also published in the mainstream media."

"Because of the coronavirus and because there are major problems of humanity, life and death at stake, it means that the political dimension of this and the deep divisions of the SNP will take a little longer to come to fruition." . But they will. "

After the verdict was announced, SNP Member of Parliament Kenny MacAskill tweeted: "Delighted by Alex Salmond. Some resignations are now required."

SNP Member of Parliament Joanna Cherry also welcomed the jury's decision, but said "serious questions now arise about the background to these cases."

Such comments appear to be related to how the Scottish government, currently under the guidance of SNP leader and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, once protected and a friend of Salmond, handled complaints against the former Prime Minister.

Salmond successfully sued his old administration in Edinburgh last year, after a flawed investigation into sexual harassment claims against him, and was awarded costs of more than £ 500,000 ($ 576,480).

"This has created a small division in the party, and Salmond's supporters will feel vindicated," said Simon Pia, a former press adviser to the Scottish Labor Party, speaking to Al Jazeera.

"Who wouldn't say that Salmond could once again aspire to leadership?"

But outside the political arena, reactions to Salmond's acquittal were also notable.

Rape Crisis Scotland Executive Director Sandy Brindley told Al Jazeera that she "is concerned about the message,quot; the verdict is sending.

"This will be a very difficult day for many, many survivors of sexual violence and it is really important that anyone affected by this knows that we believe them, and that the support is there," he said.