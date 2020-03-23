Alec Baldwin asks nephew Justin Bieber to follow him on Instagram

Alec Baldwin he knows what his biggest claim to fame is.

Sure, the actor is Oscar nominated and Golden Globe winner, famous Donald trump imitator, married, father of five children, but as he recognized in a monologue as host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday has an even more important title for his name.

"Of course, my greatest achievement is that I am Justin Bieberuncle, "he told the audience of the daytime talk show." My niece is married to the Biebs and I just want to tell everyone in advance, no I can't get you tickets to the concert. "

He continued, "I don't know Justin that well, but I know Justin is friends with Ellen, so he's probably watching, so Justin, if you're there, congratulations on your new album and follow me on Instagram."

As fans already know, Baldwin's niece, Stephen Baldwinthe daughter of Hailey BieberShe married the pop star unexpectedly in 2018 in a New York City courthouse after being engaged just two months earlier.