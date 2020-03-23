Alameda County Reports Its First Death From Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County health officials announced their first death from the coronavirus on Monday, increasing to 14 the number of deaths from the virus reported in the San Francisco Bay area.

The county also experienced an increase in the number of confirmed cases to 121, which follow only Santa Clara County (302) and San Mateo County (142) as the most affected areas in the region.

%MINIFYHTMLd593c82e7416dfcf6f3bf28aa6d8a0d111% %MINIFYHTMLd593c82e7416dfcf6f3bf28aa6d8a0d112%

Santa Clara has reported the highest number of deaths so far in the virus outbreak with 10. There have been unique deaths in San Mateo County, Contra Costa County, Sonoma County and now Alameda.

Health officials said the Alameda patient was elderly with underlying conditions that placed them at increased risk for serious illness and that he was hospitalized.

There was no history of travel or known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, the infection was believed to be from community-acquired transmission.

Alameda County now has 112 cases as of March 23 with evidence of widespread community transmission. The county shelter-in-place order and social distancing for essential activities and businesses remained in effect.

Health officials said that most people with COVID-19 will experience mild illness. Severe respiratory disease and death are more common among adults over the age of 60 and people with diabetes, heart disease, lung problems, cancer, or other chronic health conditions.

People with mild symptoms or people who are not sick but believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should not leave their home even for essential activities or work. They should monitor themselves for symptoms and ask others to help with essential needs, if possible.

Authorities said they also announced an increase in incidents of discrimination and racism against Chinese and other Asian communities on the Pacific Islands in the county.