Age is no longer a criterion for coronavirus testing in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

As of today, age is no longer a criterion for someone to be screened for coronavirus at the two test sites in Dallas.

The other criteria, which cover the symptoms that must be present to receive a test, have not changed.

A person should display the following symptoms: shortness of breath, temperature of 99.6 or more, and cough.

The sites operate daily from 8 a.m. at 8 p.m. and they are in:

American Airlines Center, Parking E, 2500 Victory Plaza

Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S Polk St.

