AFC Fylde President David Haythornthwaite Wants FA Intervention | Football news





Danny Rowe celebrates with his teammates after scoring for AFC Fylde in the 2019 FA Trophy final

AFC Fylde President David Haythornthwaite believes the Football Association should step in to help clubs overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

The National League is not in a financial position to help with an aid fund, and Haythornthwaite said Sky Sports News He thinks the intervention should not come from the government.

"We are not in bad shape, but I think we need to see some FA leadership," he said.

"I don't think it's fair to ask the government to rescue us, I think soccer is very capable of taking care of itself and taking care of the clubs."

"There is a lot of money in football and I hope we see some leadership from above instead of waiting for the government to help us."

The AFC Fylde was defeated by Salford City in the National League play-off final last season before winning the FA Trophy at Wembley last May, but they are second from bottom this season and four points behind security.

Although Haythornthwaite says the integrity of the competition is "irrelevant when people die," he hopes there will be a conclusion to the current campaign.

"There is no question about it, it would be really important that we finish it," he said. "It would give clarity to everyone, so we can move forward and know what we are doing.

He added: "There is no one coming in right now. The players are home with their families. There is no intention to change that at this time. The league is supposed to start at the end of the month, so there is no training at This club. at this time.

"We hope we are all in good shape right now. But it changes almost hourly."