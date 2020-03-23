Advanced WhatsApp search: how to search photos, videos, GIFs, using the new advanced search feature of WhatsApp

%MINIFYHTML1332e924e2372e457578c493da45936e11% %MINIFYHTML1332e924e2372e457578c493da45936e12%

After implementing the dark mode for WhatsApp, Facebook has started to implement a new function called Advanced Search in the final version of the application for both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp already had a search function that was only limited to contacts and chats. However, with the recent update, Facebook has modified the existing feature with deeper integration with chats and now allows users to search for content in the chat that includes photos, videos, gifs, documents, links and audio files.

So if you're wondering how the new search feature works, follow our step-by-step guide.

Prerequisites:



Be sure to install the latest version of WhatsApp from the respective app stores



Internet connection

Steps to use the new Advanced Search function



one) Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and swipe down on the app's home screen to reveal the new search bar



two) Now, tap the search bar and type what you want to search to see the results of existing chats.



Using WhatsApp's new search feature is simple, all you need to do is open the app and swipe down on the chat screen to reveal the new search bar. Once you touch the search bar, a drop-down menu will be displayed with various categories: photos, GIFs, links, videos, documents, and audio. Now if you want to see results for all categories, don't choose any category. However, if you are looking for a specific file type, choose the desired category and then search for the keyword.

For example, if you are looking for some cricket related photos or videos shared by someone, just choose photos and enter the keyword Cricket in the search bar. WhatsApp will automatically show all the cricket related photos that you have shared or received on WhatsApp.