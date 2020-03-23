Adams County death penalty trial postponed due to coronavirus

The high-profile death penalty trial for the murder of an Adams County Sheriff's Deputy will be postponed for at least two weeks due to the new coronavirus pandemic, a judge ruled Monday.

The trial for Dreion Dearing, charged with killing Deputy Heath Gumm during a 2018 manhunt, will be on hold until at least April 6, Adams County District Court Judge Mark Warner ordered. Jury selection began earlier this month.

Warner listed several concerns around COVID-19 that caused the delay, including whether the court could select a jury that represents a fair cross section of society given current restrictions on daily life. Older people may not be able to serve on a jury now because of the increased risk posed by the virus, while parents of young children may not be able to serve because they need to monitor their children while there are no schools, he said.

Warner also expressed concern about Dearing's right to a public trial, an issue that defense attorneys previously raised in court files after most other hearings were canceled and the courthouse was closed to anyone. that did not have essential public safety issues.

Warner also cited more general concerns about the health of court personnel and those involved in the case when he issued his order on Monday, saying that some jurors had opposed reporting to the court in light of the new coronavirus.

"There is a population that is overloaded with fear and panic, and the only way to bring them here would be to drag them," Warner said.

Dave Young, Attorney for the 17th Judicial District, asked Warner on Monday to postpone the trial until May to better assess the rapidly changing pandemic.

"This is new terrain," he said, adding that the situation in court could be radically different in May.

Joseph Archambault, the deputy chief public defender of the trial, argued that the trial could now continue if the court allowed a doctor to assess the situation and suggest appropriate precautions against the virus. But he said he was concerned that people with a particular political mindset or vision might be more likely to dismiss worries about the virus, and thus more likely to appear in court, and then more likely to sit on the jury. , creating a problem of justice.

Warner, when setting the April date, said he was aiming for a "middle ground."