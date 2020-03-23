Adam Peaty: Olympic swimming champion says depression is common in sports | Swimming news





Adam Peaty says the sport is full of ups and downs for elite athletes

Olympic breaststroke champion Adam Peaty admits he has struggled with depression, but says it is common for athletes to compete at the highest level.

The 11-time world record holder insists that he now feels much better earlier than what should be one of the most important years of his life.

Peaty is currently training for this year's Tokyo Olympics, but there are questions about whether the Games will go as planned due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As a child, Peaty feared water and hated bath time. It wasn't until he was 11 that he started swimming. He rose to fame after winning Olympic gold in Rio 2016 and is the only person to swim in the 100 meters in less than 57 seconds.

He said Sky Sports News: "In this sport you don't really have a lot of opportunities to hit that many highs because training hits you every day."

"And that in itself is enough to send you into a hole, a deep hole, but you have to keep climbing every day and think 'Why am I grateful today'."

"I think it is completely normal for an athlete to go through those low levels, no matter how deep they are. Athletes are drawn to a stage where if they lose it is the end of the world. It is not like that: you go back to your two feet and see again ".

Peaty is the current 100 meter breaststroke Olympic champion

Peaty, who has less than half a million followers on Instagram, said she used to feel pressure on her appearance and that she looked a certain way.

"I think everyone goes through that point in life where you would almost put it at the forefront," he said.

"I thought buying designer gear would make me happy, but it doesn't. So the stuff for me doesn't give me a halt anymore, so why bother me?

"And how you look, it doesn't really matter. It doesn't change who I am or who I want to be, but if I spend more time with my nephews or nieces that gives me more emotion than anything else." "

Four years have passed since Peaty's success in Rio and she insists that growing old means adapting her training methods.

"It's more like a slow game of chess, rather than rushing into everything," he said.

"Back in Rio, I could afford to jump into it all and recover very quickly. But now is where I put my markers? Where do I put my King? Where do I put my Queen?"

The Olympics are scheduled to start in late July and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given itself four weeks to decide whether or not to postpone the event, which will be attended by 11,000 athletes.

The Olympics were only canceled three times in modern history and were reduced to World War I and World War II.

Reflecting on a possible postponement, Peaty said, "I would make sure it didn't mess up my season too much. It would be an extended season."

"There's a saying that when you land on that beach, you burn the boat so you can't even retreat. So it's full of tactic for me."