ACM Awards rescheduled for September 16 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Monday a new date was announced for September 16 for the ACM Awards.

The 55th edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards was originally scheduled for April 5, but was postponed as the coronavirus outbreak spread in the US. USA The ACM will now stream "Our Country," which will feature acoustic performances at home with the best artists in the country.

ACMs will now take place on Wednesday, September 16, airing on Up News Info and on demand on Up News Info All Access. The award ceremony will be presented by 15-time winner Keith Urban for the first time.

More details about the rescheduled program will be released later, including venue, artists, and more.