Academy of Country Music Awards Sets New Issue Date for Annual Ceremony – Deadline

As Hollywood events, movie premieres, festivals, and award shows are postponed and canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, some good news has come out today as the 55th Country Music Academy Awards has set a new live broadcast date of September 16 at 8pm ET.

The ceremony, which will be hosted by 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, will air on CBS, stream live, and be available upon request on CBS All Access. Additional details about this year's ceremony, including venue and artists, will be announced at a later date. The ACM Awards honor the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry.

The news comes after last week when it was announced that the special, ACM presents: our country It will air on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET, the original date and time scheduled for the ceremony. The new special will feature acoustic performances at home with the country's best artists along with clips of their favorite moments from the ACM Awards. The special is produced for television by Dick Clark Productions. RA. Clark, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, and Amy Thurlow are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.