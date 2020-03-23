AC Transit has no fare, tells passengers to board through the back door – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Amidst the ongoing shelter-in-place over the coronavirus outbreak, the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District has freed itself from fees and instituted new boarding rules for those on essential trips.

Starting Monday, AC Transit is telling passengers to get in the back door on multi-door buses. Passengers requiring ADA ramps, using mobility devices, or needing priority seating will still be able to board through the front door.

The transit agency said the fees will not be charged until further notice.

Passengers are also encouraged to practice social distancing, staying six feet away from other passengers and the transit operator.

The AC Transit measure follows a similar policy instituted by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority last week, telling most passengers to climb through the back door, unless a driver needs to use the ramp or seats priority. There are no fees for buses, light rail and paratransit services.

Transit agencies throughout the Bay Area also made service reductions during the shelter-in-place order, including BART, which suspends daily service after 9 p.m. from Monday