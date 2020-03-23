A conversation with composer Tom Kitt – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf3d120385bda9a966d7f562cd0bd74af11% %MINIFYHTMLf3d120385bda9a966d7f562cd0bd74af12%

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

Pulitzer Prize Winner Next to normal Composer and arranger Tom Kitt has three New York theater productions on hold during the closing of the coronavirus, a trio of shows at various points in his production life, spanning the commercial and nonprofit sectors of the industry, and represents to Broadway and Off Broadway.

by Small jagged pill The musical with songs by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard which premiered on December 5 at the Broadhurst Theater, Kitt served as music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator. Flying over the sunset, a Lincoln Center Theater production with a book by James Lapine, music by Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, would begin airing on March 12, closing day. Audiences that night would have had a first look at the new musical from the 1950s about famous LSD hikers Aldous Huxley, Clare Boothe Luce, and Cary Grant.

Off Broadway Kitt was on rehearsals with The visitor, a world premiere musical at The Public Theater based on the 2007 film. With a book by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Brian Yorkey, music by Kitt, lyrics by Yorkey, choreography by Lorin Latarro and directed by Daniel Sullivan, The visitor It tells the story of a widowed New York university professor (David Hyde Pierce) who befriends two undocumented young immigrants, a drummer (Ari’el Stachel) and a jewelry maker (Alysha Deslorieux), in their apartment building.

The Up News Info spoke to Kitt about her shows, her hopes for her colleagues, and life under the closure of COVID-19.

This conversation has been edited and condensed.

DEADLINE: Did you see any of this coming?

TOM KITT: I was waiting for things to escalate. My oldest son, his school has a study trip in Italy. It is a wonderful initiation rite for your class, and when I saw the cases start to increase in Italy, it was when I started to put myself in mode, This will start to escalate. I remember being in rehearsal (for The visitor) and just having the feeling that it was only a matter of time before things that happened in other countries started to happen here.

I saw the tour of The visitor and I cried, I was crying inconsolably. And it was a good cry, you know, just a real gratitude for my collaborators, for the actors, for the institutions, for all the producers who are putting art in the world. You realize how fleeting everything is and how lucky we are to be at that moment when we are in it.

DEADLINE: What was the mood of the cast at the time?

KITT: I think we were trying to have a sense of normalcy, but normality started to mean that everyone was constantly coming in to wash their hands, hand out sanitary napkins, not being able to hug someone or shake hands with someone like you do when you congratulate someone or just wanting to share in a moment. And so we did our best to be in the rehearsal bubble, but you could feel that a real feeling of anxiety was starting to appear. As the father of three children, he was doing it on multiple fronts. What do schools do? What is happening in terms of the theater community? My livelihood? And, of course, all the businesses that are affected by this, the realities of the people who come to rehearsals, the people who get nervous about taking the subway. The good feelings from that protective space of being in rehearsal could only last that long.

Lauren Patten, "Jagged Little Pill"

Matthew Murphy



DEADLINE: Do you have an idea of ​​how the closure will have a financial impact on a big commercial show like Small jagged pill? How feasible is it to stop a large production like that for what could be months?

KITT: That is certainly a question that my producers could answer, but I can only speculate. What I could see before all this happened was that Broadway could not have been healthier and more robust, and I feel that people will still want art. People will want to feel joy again. We are trying to discover, in our own way, how we can publish content, how we can reach our audience and stay alive in the world right now. Because people need it. So what it will mean for each particular production I can't say, but I'm sure the Broadway theater, Off Broadway, all art is going to come back. People are going to need it.

DEADLINE: Let's talk about Flying over the sunset, a musical at the Lincoln Center nonprofit. Where were you in the process of that production?

KITT: We had done our guest dress rehearsal on Wednesday night (before Thursday's closing announcement). We had our first preview scheduled for Thursday. People had begun to whisper that things were going to stop that night. Then I was ready. I was hoping we could see a preview because I wanted to experience it with an audience. But I think everyone was making the wisest and wisest decisions. So we are on hiatus, but we are in a good place because we have been able to technify the show … We were able to conduct the show with the orchestra. Hopefully, when we can return, we can pick up where we left off.

DEADLINE: Will you literally continue where you left off? Would you need additional rehearsals to get everyone in shape?

KITT: I think there will probably be a process where we will build a testing process on it, so a couple of weeks of testing just to get familiar with the material and then maybe a little tech process where we can make sure everything is working. how we want and then have an idea of ​​when we can have audiences.

DEADLINE: I imagine it will be a little easier for programs that were already in shape compared to programs that had not yet reached that point.

KITT: These programs take years and years, and wherever you were in the process, everyone will find their way back. My heart goes out to everyone. I can only imagine what it was like for a show like Six It was ready to open that Thursday night. So we just have to be there for each other, take care of each other. And I do think artists are resilient. It will lead us all to unite and lift each other up and discover a way to continue.

DEADLINE: Do you have any idea how the shutdown will affect commercial productions and non-profit productions differently?

KITT: It's a good question, and probably one that is best answered by someone who works at those institutions, but these are strong, passionate, and brilliantly managed institutions that have been around for a long time. My feeling is that everyone has an established plan, that they can come back from this. And certainly the meetings we had before all of this happened suggested that everyone had been working diligently, preparing for weeks before this happened. Therefore, I have great confidence that these institutions will be able to cope with this and return from there.

Ari’el Stachel, essays from "The Visitor"

Joan Marcus



I think the Public Theater made the wise decision to cancel everything when it did. We already knew we were going to follow the other theaters in terms of canceling performances, but that Friday (after Thursday's close) was really the day The Public made the move to stop (rehearse) exactly where we were. The visitor It is a beautiful story, one that I am passionate about putting in the world. There's a drum circle on the show, but it's also something we do to warm up. It is a great feeling of joy and collaboration. Knowing that we were going to pause and have the uncertainty about when we would be together again, everyone decided to make a circle of drums as a way to connect once more before separating, until we can go back and be in The circle again.