7-year-old Allen girl among 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Collin County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

There were seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Collin County on Sunday, and a 7-year-old Allen girl is among those infected.

Of the seven new cases, three are in McKinney, two are in Allen and two are in Plano, with a total of 38 in the county at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said a 7-year-old Allen girl who recently traveled to the US USA It is one of those new cases. She has no underlying health conditions and is currently isolated at home, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTMLc79b53c38978b6ece35a6d973945d8fb11% %MINIFYHTMLc79b53c38978b6ece35a6d973945d8fb12%

Two of the new cases, a 45-year-old Plano man and a 56-year-old McKinney woman, have reported no travel, authorities said.

Authorities also said that eight people of the 38 confirmed cases have recovered. Two of the 38 are still hospitalized, while the other 27 are isolated in their homes. There is one reported death in the county.

Collin County is currently working under state and local level statements that limit meetings to 10 or fewer people and close businesses such as gyms, clubs, entertainment venues, and restaurant areas.

Residents are encouraged to stay in their homes. However, unlike Dallas County, there is currently no shelter order in place.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources