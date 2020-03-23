55th ACM Awards to air on September 16 after Coronavirus postponement – Up News Info Tampa

Last week, the Academy of Country Music and Up News Info announced that they will air ACM presents: our country April 5 in place of the 55th ACM Awards due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, both groups also announced the new broadcast date for the postponed awards to be held on Wednesday, September 16 at 8:00 PM, Live ET / PT delayed. As previously announced, the special honoring the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry will be presented by current ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban for the first time.

Check back here for more details on the 55th ACM Awards as they become available and be sure to tune in on September 16, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access.