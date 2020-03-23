50 Cent reminds people not to "sit at home,quot; and "put on weight,quot; during coronavirus quarantine!

The outspoken rapper did not hesitate to call his followers just in case they get lazy while in quarantine and stop exercising. 50 Cent wants people not to choose to press pause in physical exercise even while trapped inside their homes.

As far as he is concerned, practicing social distancing should not also mean distancing yourself from regular training!

The man emphasized that if that were the case, people could end up gaining a lot of weight in the quarantine and looking "worse,quot; in the end compared to the beginning.

Could this be another danger that the coronavirus COVID-19 represents? 50 certainly thinks so!

During WSJ. The March 23 issue of the magazine known as My Monday Morning, the rapper said "this is day five, right here," before sharing his concerns about people forgetting to move while in quarantine or rather they use it as an excuse not to exercise and eat healthy.

‘I feel like there are no safer options here. There is not much. I guess when I want to go to the gym I will go to a track and just run away. Still, you know what they say, – (to) keep your social distance. But many people are not making adjustments, so they will just sit at home and put on weight. They will get fat, "he said.

When asked if 50 was concerned about the outbreak, the rapper shared: ‘The news is all crown. It is all coronavirus. People don't hear alarms, they only see fires. Many of them in South Beach, when they go out, just think, "It's spring break, it's time to have fun," instead of considering what's really going on right now. Go home so you can have another spring break sometime! "

He went on to further emphasize that they should go home if they didn't want to lose their lives, but acknowledged that people in New York never stop partying, no matter what, so they put themselves and others in danger.



