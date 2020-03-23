4 promising coronavirus cures are now part of a massive megatrial drug – BGR

%MINIFYHTML09e46d30ae3adfcf3842a630974ced7011% %MINIFYHTML09e46d30ae3adfcf3842a630974ced7012%

The World Health Organization is spearheading a massive COVID-19 drug trial that will include thousands of patients in participating countries.

The Solidaridad megatrial will focus on four different therapies that include medications that are already approved for other ailments, but have shown promise in treating some cases of COVID-19.

The purpose of the study is to obtain more evidence on the efficacy and safety of these therapies, and hopefully design a standardized treatment protocol for those infected with the new coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with its partners on at least 20 possible COVID-19 vaccines, which is the only type of treatment for the new coronavirus that can eradicate the virus. This type of treatment is between 12 and 18 months, although at least two clinical trials are already underway. Meanwhile, the WHO is also making a separate effort to improve COVID-19 treatments, and the organization announced a massive megatrial that will target four different types of cures that have shown promising results in limited evidence.

The goal of this comprehensive test is to enable physicians to offer patients the best possible care with the resources that are already available to them. Medicines that have been previously approved for use in treating other diseases could be used to improve the condition of the hundreds of thousands of patients who have been admitted to hospitals around the world, increase the speed of recovery and reduce the number of deaths. . Comparatively, developing a new drug specifically for COVID-19 disease could take years, so WHO and participating countries are accelerating this global trial of drugs that are already widely available.

The study is called "Solidaridad,quot; and was announced a few days ago. Their goal is to determine which of the four most popular therapies used to treat COVID-19 are the most effective and safest for patients.

The Solidarity trial will include thousands of patients in various countries, including Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand. ScienceMag He also reports that the French National Research Institute for Medical Research (INSERM) is coordinating a complementary trial in Europe called Discovery that will include 3,200 patients from seven countries (Benelux countries, Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom).

Solidarity and discovery will be similar when it comes to the drugs being tested, except chloroquine, which will not be included in the Europe-only trial.

Unlike regular clinical trials that are double-blind so that patients don't know whether they are receiving the tested medication or a placebo, the new studies will test the new therapies in all patients. Participating hospitals can easily enroll subjects. The physician will enter the patient's data into a WHO site, including pre-existing conditions that could alter the course of COVID-19 disease, and the participant must sign an informed consent form. The doctor will also list the medications available in the hospital, and the WHO will randomly assign the patient to one of the available therapies. After that, doctors will only need to record the day the patient leaves the hospital or dies, and whether he or she required oxygen or ventilation.

Remdesivir, a drug developed to combat the Ebola epidemic, appears to be the most promising of the four therapies, as the experimental drug has already been shown to be effective against the SARS and MERS viruses.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine may sound familiar, and that is because President Trump promoted them in the news, saying they are "game changers,quot; and that he felt "good,quot; with them. The significant attention that the two drugs received recently may be the main reason why the WHO includes these two drugs in Solidarity. Researchers in France also said that the drugs showed promise for the treatment of COVID-19, but that more extensive testing was needed. Some scientists fear that the doses needed to combat the new coronavirus may be too high to warrant consideration. "Researchers have tested this drug on virus after virus, and it never works in humans. The dose needed is too high, "said Dr. Susanne Herold, an expert in lung infections at the University of Giessen. Science mag. New reports reveal that the first cases of chloroquine poisoning appeared in Nigeria immediately after Trump's comments.

Solidarity will also test a ritonavir / lopinavir antiviral compound sold as Kaletra, which is included in the treatment of HIV. The combo was used in China with little success, but the study only included very sick subjects, with more than a fifth of the 199 patients included in the double-blind trial who had died. The medication may have been administered too late to make a difference.

Finally, the fourth therapy to be tested by countries participating in Solidarity and Discovery will mix ritonavir / lopinavir with interferon beta. This combo was used for MERS patients in Saudi Arabia. However, treatment can have unwanted side effects if given too late, and according to Herold, it could lead to "worse tissue damage rather than help patients."

