& # 39; We will die like cattle & # 39;: Kashmiri fear the outbreak of coronavirus | Kashmir News News

Srinagar, Kashmir administered by India – As the world struggles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, fear and anxiety prevail in Indian-administered Kashmir after four cases of COVID-19 were detected.

Hospitals in the disputed Himalaya region have a severe shortage of doctors and paramedics, while their health care facilities are insufficient to deal with the crisis that has disrupted countries with world-class medical infrastructure.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML610ecefbbb3d2587b6d2420c86a3bf2311% %MINIFYHTML610ecefbbb3d2587b6d2420c86a3bf2312%

Given the situation, valley residents fear the potentially disastrous consequences of the coronavirus pandemic after the first case of infection was reported Thursday.

Apprehensions abound that this may just be the "tip of the iceberg,quot; as several hundred people, most of whom had traveled to other countries, were quarantined.

In nearby Ladakh, which until August was part of Kashmir before it was separated and turned into federally administered territory, 13 cases tested positive, most of which had traveled to Iran.

The Muslim-majority region has been under a strict security and communication blockade since August 5 when New Delhi stripped the disputed Himalayan region of its special status. The internet was restored earlier this month, but remains slow as 4G services are not yet supported.

Residents fear the potentially disastrous consequences of the coronavirus pandemic (Shuaib Bashir / Al Jazeera)

Measurement series

Srinagar, the main Indian-run city of Kashmir and home to a million people, became a ghost town this week when markets closed, public transport was banned, and the entry of travelers was restricted.

"We are not proactively and sufficiently testing," said Junaid Mattu, mayor of Srinagar. "We are not preparing for the worst."

The valley administration, which now reports to New Delhi, has taken a series of measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus, including a blockade that has grown in recent days.

Schools, colleges and universities, which reopened last month after seven months from a previous shutdown, have closed again as people stock up on essential supplies in preparation for another long period of isolation.



The fear of the pandemic is compounded by the feeling among cashmere that the administration is not being transparent with them.

"Trust me, if I share a summary of daily events, no one in Kashmir will sleep," Shahid Chaudhary, head of the civil administration in Srinagar, wrote on Twitter.

"Let's put our egos aside, work collectively, and instead of increasing panic and alarm, help each other get better. This is World War III. No less."

Poorly equipped hospitals

The real crisis, however, may well lie in the Kashmir hospitals, which remain understaffed and ill-equipped to combat the outbreak.

A veteran doctor, the former head of Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar who is familiar with the region's health facilities, warned that a major disaster could occur. University It has seven major hospitals associated with it.

"We need a lockdown for a month," he told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity. "If (coronavirus pandemic) occurs here, we will be devastated. We will die like cattle."

The doctor said Kashmir's health system is "poorly equipped to deal with even normal things in normal times."

"It will crush and devastate us, unless the community intervenes," he said.

Samia Rashid, current GMC director, said the outpatient department and all elective surgeries have been suspended at partner hospitals.

"Only emergencies will be examined and cancer surgeries will be performed. Patients who do not require immediate treatment are asked not to visit hospitals," he urged.

Rashid said the GMC administration has "more than 13,000 N95 masks, 3,300 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits," adding that they also purchased 122,000 triple-layer masks.

Doctors and other healthcare workers wear N95 respiratory masks and surgical masks (face masks) to protect them from infections while treating patients with COVID-19.

Rashid said that while there were enough fans "to contain the situation at this time," there was a shortage of labor. "Our manpower to direct them all is not enough."

An official audit of healthcare facilities conducted in 2018 found that the existing workforce was "barely enough to run healthcare institutions in light of the sustained increase in patient flow across the state."

"(Kashmir) has a severe shortage of nursing staff. Against a requirement of 3,193 nurses … there are only 1,290 sanctioned nursing staff posts in the (former) state of Jammu and Kashmir with a deficit of 1,903 jobs to be created " Audit found.

The audit noted that the doctor / patient ratio in the Kashmir region is one of the lowest in India. "Compared to the doctor-patient ratio of 1: 2,000 in India, Jammu and Kashmir have an allopathic doctor for 3,866 people against the WHO standard of one doctor for 1,000 inhabitants," he said.

In the region's two main hospitals, two doctors were quarantined after they developed symptoms of COVID-19. (Shuaib Bashir / Al Jazeera)

Doctors fear going home

Ahmad, a doctor at Srinagar Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, told Al Jazeera doctors that they fear going home after work.

"We do not have the required protective equipment. We only wear a surgical mask, normal gloves and a surgical gown and a cap. We cannot tell a patient to keep his distance," he said.

"It is the first place where people have symptoms and their first contact with a doctor."

Ahmad said that doctors like him are at risk of being exposed to coronavirus infection and "don't want to be carriers of the virus."

"If we become infected, all hospital staff would have to be quarantined. We need the right equipment for the health system to continue," he told Al Jazeera.

The hospital's Association of Resident Doctors, in a statement, said this week that "all patients visiting the hospital should be seen as a possible COVID-19 case,quot; and lamented the shortage of protective and disinfecting infrastructure at the hospital.

"The well-being of the public depends on the doctors, and if the doctors are sick, how can they provide medical care to the general public."

At the region's two main hospitals, which serve thousands of patients from across Kashmir daily, two doctors were quarantined after they developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Amnesty International has condemned the continued suspension of high-speed Internet in the region. (Shuaib Bashir / Al Jazeera)

Internet shutdown

Amid the alarming threat of the spread of COVID-19, Kashmir also faces a crippling high-speed Internet blockade that has effectively hampered an effective awareness campaign among people as well as among doctors.

High-speed internet services in the region have been blocked since August to avoid protests against the repeal of autonomy in the region.

Iqbal Saleem, a professor of surgery at GMC, said he could not download a COVID-19 manual for doctors.

"This is very frustrating. Trying to download the guidelines for intensive care management as proposed by the doctors in England. 24 Mbs and one hour. I still can't do it," he said on Twitter referring to the use of low-speed mobile Internet that it is the only thing available in the region.

Coronavirus: worldwide applause for front-line medical staff

Another doctor who worked at a hospital in northern Kashmir said that the low-speed internet was hurting them when it came to obtaining up-to-date information from around the world. "We don't know anything, and we can't download research papers, etc., it's very difficult," he said.

The ban on high-speed Internet has also made it impossible for many in Kashmir to work from home, one of the important preventive measures taken in many countries to contain the spread of the disease.

"We do not have the option to work from home as there is not enough mobile internet speed to connect our laptops," said Arshad, an IT employee.

Amnesty International has condemned the continued suspension of high-speed Internet in the region and called on the Indian authorities to reinstate it entirely.

"In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir must restore full access to Internet services in the Jammu and Kashmir region and ensure that people have full access to information related to health and safety, "Avinash Kumar, executive director of Amnesty International India, said in a statement.

Kumar said restricting Internet speed makes it difficult for people "to navigate at a difficult time, further undermining their trust in the authorities."

"The Government of India needs to take a rights-friendly approach to protect public health and restore access to 4G-speed Internet."

When asked about restoring high-speed Internet, the response from Jammu and Kashmir government spokesman Rohit Kansal was: "As long as there is any information, we will update it."

Amid mounting concerns, more than 170 academics worldwide have written a letter to the World Health Organization and UN special rapporteurs on the restoration of high-speed Internet in Kashmir.

"Although the region reported multiple positive cases of COVID-19, The Indian government has criminally prohibited residents from accessing reliable, high-speed Internet. Only recently, through an administrative ruling, the Indian authorities extended the ban on high-speed internet until March 26, "the letter said.