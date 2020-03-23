& # 39; How will we survive? & # 39 ;: Health problems deepen fear of Zimbabwe COVID-19 | Zimbabwe News

Harare, Zimbabwe – Comfortably perched on a makeshift stool, Wilbert Mutaurwa serves a customer on the corner of a shopping center in Zimbabwe's capital Harare.

"Today, I decided to come to work because my church said we shouldn't meet because of the crown (virus)," the 37-year-old airtime vendor said Sunday, less than two days after the country's health authorities reported case of COVID-19, the highly infectious disease caused by the virus.

Since then, two more infections have been confirmed in Harare.

"We will all die because we do not have adequate medical facilities," Mutaurwa said, citing the appalling state of the health sector in a country plagued by a deepening economic crisis.

In fact, the threat of a major COVID-19 outbreak could not have come at a worse time for Zimbabwe. Medicines are in short supply and exhausted state chests mean the government cannot buy enough supplies for state-run medical facilities.

At the same time, the shortage of crippling electricity has become the norm, with citizens enduring up to 17 hours of blackouts daily.

Meanwhile, the financial crisis has seen professionals scramble to make ends meet, facing a devastating mix of a rapidly weakening currency (the Zimbabwe dollar is trading at 1:42 against the US dollar); dizzying inflation, which in February was measured at 540 percent; and stagnant wages.

In late 2019, Hilal Elver, the The UN special rapporteur on the right to food, He warned that the country is on the brink of "man-made starvation," with some eight million people facing food insecurity.

Against this bleak backdrop, doctors and nurses launched a strike last year demanding better wages. Doctors want their wages to be indexed in US dollars to keep pace with inflation as the Zimbabwean dollar continues to lose value.

Doctors only resumed work in January this year after Zimbabwe's telecom billionaire Strive Masiyiwa offered to pay the salaries of the country's 2,000 doctors for three months in local currency if they returned to their duties.

Masiyiwa's offer did not cover the nurses, who only show up for the service twice a week.

& # 39; Real threat & # 39;

Citing Zimbabwe's health problems and echoing the fears of Mutaurwa and many others in the country., Jabulani Gwenzi, a 57-year-old Harare resident, said he believed a COVID-19 infection could be a "death,quot; sentence.

"Right now, HIV-positive people cannot access their antiretroviral drugs. In light of this, I don't know how we can survive the corona (virus)."

About 14 percent of Zimbabwe's 14 million people are living with HIV.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said last week that the high number of HIV infections, along with malnutrition and other non-communicable diseases, further complicate the fight against the new coronavirus.

"We are deeply concerned about the impact COVID-19 could have on Zimbabwe," said Mnangagwa, launching the country's COVID-19 preparedness policy.

"This situation is a real threat to the citizens of our mother country."

As part of measures to stem the spread of the highly infectious disease, Mnangagwa has declared a state of national disaster and has banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people for 60 days. Some of the prohibited gatherings include religious services, weddings, and all international sporting events.

Among other measures, the Mnangagwa government also ordered the closure of schools and designated three hospitals as quarantine facilities for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Harare authorities have installed handwash basins in the capital's central business district and began sterilizing public places with hand-held spray tanks.

However, some expressed concern about Zimbabwe's readiness to face a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a joint statement, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said the government needed to do more and implement early detection and mitigation measures to through what they described as a "robust,quot; assessment and visitor testing at all major ports of entry.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo said the government has stepped up response measures at all ports of entry.

"We have adequate thermal scanners at our borders. When it comes to insulation, we make sure that all visitors are well controlled and if there are symptoms we will quarantine them. The best quarantine facility is in Victoria Falls where there are tourists "Moyo told members of parliament last month.

As of last week, an estimated 8,000 travelers had been screened for coronaviruses at major ports of entry, according to health authorities.

Last month, Moyo said his ministry had identified kits to test the coronavirus.

"The team is there, but what is missing are test kits so we don't continue sending samples to South Africa," he said.

Norman Matara, secretary of the Zimbabwe Physicians Association for Human Rights, expressed his discontent at the country's preparation of COVID-19 last Friday, saying that only 16 people had been evaluated to date.

Last week, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and other Chinese organizations donated protective clothing, diagnostic kits, and other aid.

& # 39; Weak control measures & # 39;

In recent days, many Zimbabweans have used social media to ask authorities to step up their response.

In a Facebook post, Vimbai Chakanetsa said the government needed to devise extraordinary measures to deal with what it described as "extraordinary circumstances,quot;.

"The current response to the coronavirus pandemic by the Zimbabwean government is too weak and will lead to serious consequences for this nation," he wrote.

"Why on Earth are we still opening our borders with such weak control measures?"

Many countries around the world have closed their borders to travelers in an attempt to stem the spread of the disease, which has caused more than 14,000 deaths worldwide, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. About 99,000 of the 341,000 people who contracted the disease worldwide have recovered.

Rairo Gunguwo, who spoke to Al Jazeera through a courier service, also said that the government must do more to combat the coronavirus.

"We have been observing the horrible effects of COVID-19 in Europe and recently in South Africa, among other countries." Gungowo said, calling for large-scale disinfection of occupied areas.

"We had a lot of time to prepare and implement prevention and containment measures in Zimbabwe."