& # 39; Butchered & # 39;: Kenya's FGM clinic serving Europeans | Health

Nairobi, Kenya – In a "good month,quot;, about 100 girls will be taken by their families to Halima Hirsi* * underground clinic in Nairobi to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM).

Families come from all over the world, willing to pay $ 150 a time to have their daughters cut off.

"The Somali diaspora are good people for my business," says Hirsi, 69, a clinic manager, who also performs procedures.

The clinic is located in the Eastleigh district of Nairobi, which is known locally as "Little Mogadishu,quot;. That It mainly receives Somali clients from Europe, particularly the United Kingdom, Sweden and Norway, and the United States.

Plus:

Hirsi works with Abdilatif Ali *, a broker or "middleman,quot; who acts as the gateway to the clinic.

"People pay me to identify a clinic to help their girls," she explains. "Business is good; sometimes we can serve more than 30 clients per week."

Parents travel thousands of miles, paying large sums of money, to make sure their daughters undergo a procedure that can range from losing the tip of the clitoris to cutting off all internal and external lips and opening to the stitched vagina

Although the majority of Hirsi's clinic clients opt for the former, they do attend the latter.

& # 39; It's like killing a human & # 39;

When Amina Duba, now 29 and a mother of five, underwent female genital mutilation as a teenager, her aunts told her that the rite would make her a "complete woman."

When cut, Amina's vaginal opening was also completely stitched. This caused terrible complications when she gave birth to her children and makes even her monthly period difficult and painful.

In short, Duba says, lingering pain is a nightmare, and sHe has no money for treatment to help ease the agony.

Sitting on a thick mattress in the living room of her two-bedroom house. in the Gitathura slum in the Korogocho district of Nairobi , with his 13-year-old daughter at his side, explains how badly the procedure has affected his life.

"It was bad and I'm sorry, but I couldn't do anything because it's the parents who decide," he says. "They removed the labia minora and the majora. It's like killing a human."

"I would never allow my daughters to go through this … and that is why they will never be circumcised. It is a whole myth that a circumcised girl is more desirable for marriage."

Amina Duba sits at home in Korogocho (Abdullahi Mire / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Ready for marriage & # 39;

Female genital mutilation is illegal in Kenya; It has been since both the practice and the acquisition of it were prohibited in 2011.

Theoretically, practitioners and runners can be jailed and fined. The minimum punishment is three years in prison and a $ 2,000 fine. But tThere are no official statistics here on the number of people who have been prosecuted, and judges may be reluctant to punish criminals, who are often parents responsible for the care of their children.

Female genital mutilation rates vary widely across the country. Only 0.4 percent of Luhya girls and 0.2 percent of Luo girls – Both ethnic groups in western Kenya – are subject to the practice. But in In some eastern and northeastern Kenya counties, such as Mander and Wajir, the number increases to 90 percent.

UsuallyAbout 21 percent of women and girls still experience FGM in Kenya, according to the 28toomany non-governmental organization (NGO). The highest prevalence (97 percent) is found in Northeast Kenya, where Amina Duba originally came from, and in some parts of western Kenya, in Kisii County, it is almost universal and girls go through the rite between the ages of five and seven years. It is more frequent in rural communities where 26 percent of women and girls undergo FGM than in cities, where the prevalence is almost 14 percent.

Instead of ending the practice, some critics say Kenya's law against it has driven that Underground.

Circumcisers in the Borana community of Duba in the Gitathura slum have begun moving to other parts of Kenya, where there is more acceptance of female genital mutilation.

Ibrahim Guyo, coordinator of the NGO SASA, which promotes awareness on issues such as female genital mutilation and women's reproductive health, says: "Female genital mutilation is secretly carried out by community nurses and elders in the homes of people, but the business is suffering a depression in Nairobi due to the ban, but not in other parts of the country."

However, clients continue to arrive at the Halima Hirsi Clinic in Nairobi from abroad. And although traditional elderly women performing FGM have begun to move forward, local demand for clinical procedures also remains strong in cities like Nairobi.

Most of the procedures she performs involve removing the tip of the clitoris, which she says takes a few minutes and requires approximately two weeks of recovery time. The most extreme procedure of removing all meat from the labia minora and majora and leaving only the entrance to the vagina can take an hour or more, and girls need at least 40 days of recovery time, she says.

However, the pain and resulting complications can last much longer than 14 to 40 days.

Most of the girls brought to the clinic stay with relatives. But for an additional $ 150 to $ 200, they can stay in a house where Hirsi says they are well cared for and "well fed."

"When they heal, they are now considered ready for marriage," he adds.

The steps to the MGF clinic in Eastleigh, Nairobi (Abdullahi Mire / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; I'll pay anything & # 39;

Hirsi's clinic is hidden in the middle of a maze of narrow, dark streets leading to a poor neighborhood in the Section 3 area of ​​Eastleigh. Abdilatif, the corridor, speaks to us in a low voice when we enter a dark room.

The day we visited the clinic, five women sat on a wooden bench in a room with red cloth curtains. Halima Hawo *, 64, one of the clients who brought her five-year-old granddaughter to Sweden, says: "My granddaughter is getting older. I need her … (to have undergone female genital mutilation) before for me to come home. " "

She explains that when her granddaughter is older and she marries a Somali man in Sweden, she is expected to have undergone the procedure.

Before learning about this clinic, he says he recently organized three of her nieces living in Colorado in the United States to travel to Garissa in Northeast Kenya for FGM. There, she says, they act the "correct,quot; version, the most extreme, of the FGM. She explains that the girls remain isolated in a house for 40 days, with their legs restrained by a rope to prevent movement.

Fartun Khadija *, 39, has brought her five-year-old daughter to the clinic from the UK. She sits uneasily on her mother's lap. "I'll pay whatever it is," she says.

"I was thinking of taking her to Somalia for A-grade circumcision, but a friend advised me that it can be done here in Nairobi. Which is good news," he says. Khadija has opted for highly invasive surgery for her daughter: Grade A circumcision means the removal of the clitoris glands and all visible parts of the clitoris, as well as the labia majora and minor.

Circumcised girls are still seen as "clean,quot;

Locals who use the clinic pay between $ 2 and $ 8, much less than foreigners.

Among the mainly Somali communities around Eastleigh, circumcised girls are seen as "clean,quot; and a woman with a clitoris is seen as a "responsibility,quot;; she is believed to be unfaithful to her husband.

In a café in central Nairobi, an elderly Somali man, Hussein Farah, 70, says: "Who will marry filthy girls in our community? Female genital mutilation is protection against sex before marriage." He describes himself as a "very bold man who likes to tell the truth."

Amina Ahmed, 69, is a circumcision who has practiced since the 1980s in different countries, including Somalia, Ethiopia, and now Kenya. She works at the Hirsi clinic and performs FGM procedures alone, without assistance. She also works as a midwife in the local community.

She acknowledges that there may be life-long complications from female genital mutilation, but says she takes "precautions,quot; to avoid this, though she doesn't elaborate on what those precautions are. She says the wealthiest clients at the clinic can buy pain-relieving medications that cost between $ 40 and $ 50.

"Last week I served two girls, one from Canada and one from Sweden, but many are local. I have at least five clients a week," he says.

& # 39; These days our girls don't want it & # 39;

But, as practitioners like Ahmed claim the business is still booming, more and more women are choosing not to force their daughters to follow this path.

"These days our girls don't want it," says Duba. He adds that his peers, other parents his age, feel the same way. She has not heard about FGM being performed in her Korogocho community for almost 10 years.

She hopes the practice will finally disappear entirely as people become better educated about the dangers of female genital mutilation.

"Television and activists have sensitized us (to this issue). It was not the government that made us stop this ritual. We saw that it was not good because of the scars and pain that it left us in our lives." Duba says.

"It is not about religion but about culture," he adds. "But generational attitudes are changing and women and girls are more empowered by information. These days our girls don't want it and we support them."

* Some names have been changed anonymously