30 great (huge!) Secrets about a pretty woman revealed

"She rescues him back."

On March 23, 1990, Disney released a small romantic comedy starring a promising actress about a businessman and prostitute who fall in love after he pays her thousands of dollars to spend the week with him. They're not the usual things that fairy tales are made of … but Beautiful woman It wasn't your average romantic comedy.

%MINIFYHTML9c3ab667308b5cdfe3d503410ec56b6e11% %MINIFYHTML9c3ab667308b5cdfe3d503410ec56b6e12%

Directed by Garry marshall, the legendary director who passed away in 2016 and protagonist Julia Roberts Y Richard Gerenobody expected Beautiful woman to become a hit, let alone become one of the most successful movies of 1990 and one of the longest-running love stories in film history.

Made for just $ 17 million, the story of Edward Lewis (Gere) and Vivian Ward (Roberts) grossed more than $ 460 million worldwide, earned four Golden Globe nominations, and made Roberts one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

But did you know that Roberts was hardly chosen for the iconic roles and that other A-list actresses almost stepped on Vivian's thigh-high boots? What if the original script was much darker and would have made Walt Disney blush?