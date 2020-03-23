30 great (huge!) Secrets about a pretty woman revealed

"She rescues him back."
On March 23, 1990, Disney released a small romantic comedy starring a promising actress about a businessman and prostitute who fall in love after he pays her thousands of dollars to spend the week with him. They're not the usual things that fairy tales are made of … but Beautiful woman It wasn't your average romantic comedy.
Directed by Garry marshall, the legendary director who passed away in 2016 and protagonist Julia Roberts Y Richard Gerenobody expected Beautiful woman to become a hit, let alone become one of the most successful movies of 1990 and one of the longest-running love stories in film history.
Made for just $ 17 million, the story of Edward Lewis (Gere) and Vivian Ward (Roberts) grossed more than $ 460 million worldwide, earned four Golden Globe nominations, and made Roberts one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.
But did you know that Roberts was hardly chosen for the iconic roles and that other A-list actresses almost stepped on Vivian's thigh-high boots? What if the original script was much darker and would have made Walt Disney blush?
Check out 30 fun facts you may not know Beautiful woman, including the scene that made 23-year-old Roberts explode in hives and the unusual pact the director and stars made after production …
1. The original script of J.F. Lawton was called $3,000, a reference to the amount Edward pays Vivian.
2. Initially much braver and less fairy tale, Edward and Vivian don't end up together in the original script. By Vanity Fair, the original ending was a drug addict Vivian and Kit (Laura San Giacomo) on a bus to Disneyland, a trip financed for the week he spent with Edward (after he threw her out of the car), while Vivian "stares straight ahead."
3. According to reports, other actors who were initially considered for the role of Edward before Gere signed John Travolta, Christopher Reeve, Kevin Kline, Denzel Washington Y Sylvester Stallone.
4. "All the actresses in the city,quot; wanted the role of Vivian, according to Diane lane, who revealed that he had to pass the role due to "conflicting schedules,quot; during an appearance in Watch what happens live.
5. Actresses who read for the part included Daryl Hannah, Winona Ryder, Jennifer Connelly, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Mary Steenburgen Y Meg Ryan, with Ryan being the studio and Marshall's first early pick.
6. For Lane, the script was initially much braver, but "it was disgusted by Disney and it turned out to be a good movie. Originally, this crazy woman was thrown out of a rolling limo in the end because she was delusional that she thought this guy I was in love with her. She was only hired for the weekend. And we had such compassion for her. "
7. Marshall initially represented Al Pacino Y Michelle Pfeiffer in the main roles but said Vanity Fair His vision of the film changed completely once he chose Gere and Roberts. (Pacino read next to Roberts before rejecting the role.)
"It definitely would have been a different movie if it had been Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer. It could have been closer to the original script and maybe it wouldn't have had a happy ending," he explained. "But the chemistry between Julia and Richard is palpable on screen, palpable at auditions. You can't really see how it could end any other way, because they just light up each other."
8. The opera Vivian and Edward attend together is La Traviata, which is about a man who falls in love with a prostitute. Subtle!
9. Roberts had to audition twice. After getting the first role while I was still $ 3,000, the 21-year-old stranger (at the time of the auditions) had to reread when Disney took over the project.
10. After turning down the role of Edward multiple times, Roberts was the one who convinced Gere to make the film, for his 2015 appearance in Today. When Roberts was brought to New York to try to persuade him, Marshall called Gere to register. While on the phone, Roberts wrote "Please say yes,quot; on a sticky note. Then Gere said to Marshall on the phone, "I just said yes."
11. That iconic movie poster? It's not really Roberts' body! His head overlapped the double body Shelley Michelle.
12. While it became one of the movie's most iconic scenes, the bubble batch scene wreaked havoc on Roberts' hair as spending so much time in the water ended up removing all the red tint from his hair.
"At the end of the day, the detergent had stripped all of my hair color," he said. Hollywood reporter. "We had emergency hair color at 10 o'clock at night because of the bathtub."
13. When Roberts was having a hard time laughing at the scene where Vivian is watching replays of I love lucyMarshall ended up off camera tickling her feet to get a genuine laugh from her star.
14. In the piano scene, Gere plays the instrument. And the piece he's playing was an original composition that ended up on the movie's soundtrack.
15. Ferrari and Porsche rejected requests for their cars to appear in the film, as they did not want their brands to be associated with the request for prostitutes. Edward ended up driving a Lotus Cars sports car.
16. The homeless man Edward asks for directions? It's a quick cameo from Marshall.
17. Roberts, a newcomer, was so nervous about filming the sex scene that it exploded in hives. "I had never done this kind of thing before, and I was really nervous," Roberts told ABC News. "They gave me hives. They told me 'kiss' and I gave me a hive."
18. The person who shouts "What is your dream? Everyone has a dream!" She was the costume designer for the film, Marilyn Vance.
19. In addition to a pair of Chanel heels, Vance and her team created every one of Vivian's looks in the movie, including the polka dot polo dress and her infamous cropped dress.
20. All of Edward's suits were tailor-made for Gere, with Vance going to Italy to find the right fabric.
21. One of the movie's most memorable looks was originally going to be completely different, as the studio wanted Vivian to wear a black opera dress, not red, Vance revealed to Elle, saying they tried three looks before she convinced them that the dress must be red.
22. The ruby and diamond necklace Edward gave Vivian on the scene cost $ 250,000 and was so valuable that a security team was on set the entire time.
23. The most famous scene was not intended to appear in the film. Marshall, wanting to prank Roberts, told Gere to close the box during a shot of the necklace scene, resulting in that genuine reaction from the star. It was not until the final edition that Marshall added it.
24. Roberts reported the payday of Beautiful woman it was $ 300,000.
25) Beautiful woman It was the second film to be released by Meg Ryan that would end with an Oscar nomination for Roberts. Before moving Beautiful womanRyan turned down the role in Magnolias of steel to star When Harry met Sally, with Roberts earning a nod to Best Supporting Actress for Tear.
26. Despite its surprising success, in becoming one of the highest grossing films of the year, the director and his stars promised never to make a sequel.
"We made a pact a long time ago (ago), when we did," Marshall revealed to Today. "We said, we are not doing Pretty woman 2 unless we all do it together. "
27. The trio reunited for another romantic comedy in 1999: Runaway girlfriend, with Roberts earning $ 17 million and Gere pocketing $ 12 million for the highly anticipated meeting, which Gere designed, according to Los Angeles Times. While he loved the script, Gere had a condition that the studio had to meet before signing to play Ike: "If you can get Julia, I'm in." The stars then convinced Marshall to go direct.
28. 30 years later, Beautiful woman it's still Disney's highest R-rated release.
29. August 2018 Pretty Woman: The Musical made its Broadway debut after four years of development. Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewanpromised, he played Edward during the show's initial presentation in Chicago before it closed a year later, and Samantha barks from the Miserables Vivian played fame.
30. The title of the film comes from Roy OrbisonThe song of "Oh, Pretty Woman,quot;, which appears on the soundtrack.
