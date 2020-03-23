21 marks that return during the coronavirus pandemic

Billie: The fabulous body brand is donating $ 100,000 to food banks across the country to help those affected by the virus.

Corkcicle – Support small businesses affected by COVID-19 by sharing the name of your local Corkcicle dealer at checkout. In turn, the brand will send the store a check for the sale.

%MINIFYHTMLf6756eff8ade07bf5f663b67bb1cf2cf11% %MINIFYHTMLf6756eff8ade07bf5f663b67bb1cf2cf12%

Everlane: All proceeds from sales of the 100% Human collection will be donated to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Farmacy Beauty: For 30 days starting March 17, this fabulous beauty brand is donating 10,000 meals a day to Feeding America and encouraging donations to the organization's COVID-19 Rescue Fund. They plan to match the contributions.

Grande Cosmetics: Get a 15% discount on your order, and the brand will donate 15% of the proceeds to Feeding America to help food insecurity.

Heartloom: 20% of the proceeds from each order will go to Feeding America from March 16-22.

Hermoza – Nominate your personal hero during The Modern Day Heroes campaign, and the swimwear brand will choose three each week to select an item from their store.

Hiki: The new body care brand is donating two free products to the hospital and to those who work in medical facility workers who tag the brand on Instagram with @arfabrands and use the hashtag #TodayImFeeling.

Hu Kitchen: Buy a box of Hu's amazingly delicious cookies at a 15% discount, and they'll be matched with donations of the same number of boxes to two local New York food banks dedicated to helping food insecurity!

Enthusiastic footwear: The brand will donate $ 100,000 pairs of shoes to workers on the front lines of the crisis and to their families at home. Just fill out a form on their website to tell them who could use the support.