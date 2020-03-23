21 marks that return during the coronavirus pandemic

Billie: The fabulous body brand is donating $ 100,000 to food banks across the country to help those affected by the virus.
Corkcicle – Support small businesses affected by COVID-19 by sharing the name of your local Corkcicle dealer at checkout. In turn, the brand will send the store a check for the sale.
Everlane: All proceeds from sales of the 100% Human collection will be donated to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.
Farmacy Beauty: For 30 days starting March 17, this fabulous beauty brand is donating 10,000 meals a day to Feeding America and encouraging donations to the organization's COVID-19 Rescue Fund. They plan to match the contributions.
Grande Cosmetics: Get a 15% discount on your order, and the brand will donate 15% of the proceeds to Feeding America to help food insecurity.
Heartloom: 20% of the proceeds from each order will go to Feeding America from March 16-22.
Hermoza – Nominate your personal hero during The Modern Day Heroes campaign, and the swimwear brand will choose three each week to select an item from their store.
Hiki: The new body care brand is donating two free products to the hospital and to those who work in medical facility workers who tag the brand on Instagram with @arfabrands and use the hashtag #TodayImFeeling.
Hu Kitchen: Buy a box of Hu's amazingly delicious cookies at a 15% discount, and they'll be matched with donations of the same number of boxes to two local New York food banks dedicated to helping food insecurity!
Enthusiastic footwear: The brand will donate $ 100,000 pairs of shoes to workers on the front lines of the crisis and to their families at home. Just fill out a form on their website to tell them who could use the support.
Kendra Scott: 50% of all proceeds from Everlyne "Shop for Good,quot; bracelets are donated to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.
Lipslut: This innovative lip brand is donating 100% of sales revenue to organizations that help those affected by COVID-19.
L & # 39; Oreal Paris: The beauty brand is making hand sanitizer and distributing it for free in residences, hospitals and pharmacies across Europe. They have also donated more than a million euros to those in need, and suspended payments for the associated salons that sell the brand.
Mutha: Take a butter for the body, and 10% of that sale will be donated to the International Medical Corps to help tackle the coronavirus in conflict zones.
Pacific Shaving Company: From now until the end of March, the Pacific Shaving Company is donating 100% of its site proceeds to the CDC Foundation.
Popsockets: Buy the two new PopGrips designs, and 100% of sales will be donated to support Doctors Without Borders and Feeding America.
Grupo Provonias: For committed hospital workers working during the crisis, the luxury wedding dress brand offers a free dress until August 31.
SKIMS: Starting March 23, Kim Kardashian's Girdle Line will donate 20% of all Cotton Collection proceeds to Baby2Baby, to help address the food insecurity of poor children.
Sky Organics: The brand is donating $ 10,000 to Feeding America and the Restaurant Worker Community Foundation, the latter of which helps restaurant workers affected by the closure.
Theragun: Theragun is not only selling all of its percussion therapy tools, but is donating a portion of all sales to support Feeding America.
Vardagen: Buy one item from your Pndmc Collection, and they will donate 20% of the income to freelancers who have lost their jobs or income due to COVID-19.
—Originally published on March 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. PT
