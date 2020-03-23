2021 NCAA Tournament Odds: Virginia the favorite, but multiple 'blue blood' shows are not left behind

%MINIFYHTML387ac944892dc286ef5b8aea5d01d24911% %MINIFYHTML387ac944892dc286ef5b8aea5d01d24912%

Since the 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament was canceled due to the Coronavirus, the Virginia Cavaliers will be in a unique position to enter the 2020-21 season. The Wahoos are favored to "repeat,quot; as champions next year after being strong during the second half of last season. Virginia won their last eight games to close the season, eliminating Duke and Louisville in that stretch, and the experience the Cavaliers will bring in next season makes them the betting favorites over Gonzaga, Kansas and Michigan State in the eyes of the punters.

More "blue blood,quot; shows, including Kentucky and Duke, are also in the top 10 teams with the best odds of winning next season.

2021 NCAA Tournament Odds

Virginia +900

Gonzaga +1000

Kansas +1000

Michigan State +1000

Kentucky +1200

Duke +1400

Baylor +1600

Creighton +1600

Florida State +2000

North Carolina +2000

Wisconsin +2000

Villanova +2200

Dayton +2500

Florida +2500

Louisville +2500

San Diego State +2500

Texas +2500

Texas Tech +2500

Michigan +2800

Ohio State +2800

Oregon +2800

West Virginia +2800

Houston +4000

All others +5000 or more

Mamadi Diakite likely played her last game in Charlottesville after a stellar run. Diakite was the team's rock last season, and his stellar inside defense helped strengthen the "pack line defense." Replacing him and Brandon Key will not be easy, but Tony Bennett was able to develop many new talents this season.

Kihei Clark will be Virginia's leader next season. Clark led the team with 5.9 assists per game last season and was the Cavaliers' best three-point shooter, with 37.5 percent of his three. He needs to develop his inside game, since he shot the same percentage within the arc, but he should improve those shot numbers next year.

Center Jay Huff will be the key to the Cavaliers' chances. When Diakite is gone, he will be asked to take his place as the anchor on defense, and will have to provide Virginia with a low-profile presence on the offensive side. Huff averaged 8.5 points per game and shot 57.1 percent from the floor last season.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few must be shaking his head thinking about this season. Few had one of their best teams at Gonzaga, and this could have been the year the Bulldogs finally made their way and won a national title. Gonzaga was set to be the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but now the Bulldogs will return a somewhat inexperienced team next year.

With Killian Tillie, Admon Gilder, and Ryan Woolridge definitely coming out, and Filip Petrusev likely declaring early for the NBA Draft, few will have to trust Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert to carry the load next season. Both players have been good, but both have been complementary pieces and will have to take on a bigger role for Gonzaga to compete again for a title.

Kansas will be a puzzle for next season. The Jayhawks will likely use Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike for the NBA Draft, and Isaiah Moss is out of eligibility after entering as a graduation transfer. However, two very talented players return at Ochai Agbaji and Marcus Garrett, and this is a team that can easily reload like blue blood.

Putting Michigan State in the same group as Gonzaga and Kansas feels a little bad. The Spartans came into this year with much anticipation, but were largely unsuccessful and will lose Cassius Winston and Kyle Ahrens. However, two great frontcourt players will return in Aaron Henry and Xavier Tillman Sr., and Michigan State could be the best rebounding team in the nation next year.

The key will be Joshua Langford. Langford was expected to return this season, but he was out for the entire season as he continued to recover from a stress fracture to his foot that he first suffered in December 2018. He's pondering whether he should turn professional or wear his red medical shirt, And if you choose the latter, that will give the Spartans a blessing, assuming you stay healthy.

As long as John Calipari is in Lexington, Kentucky will be a wild card. His ability to attract talented freshmen makes the Wildcats potentially dangerous each year, and is currently slated to bring two recruits among the top eight at BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke. If some of the students on your team decide to return, that will make Kentucky even more dangerous, and 14-1 would be a great value.