2020 Summer Olympics will not proceed as planned, says IOC member

Hours after officials from Canada and Australia announced that they would not send athletes to compete, Dick Pound reveals that the postponement of the Games was decided.

The 2020 Olympics have been postponed for the first time in the history of the games.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound reveals that the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan will not launch in July as scheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although an announcement has not yet been made. formal.

"Based on the information the IOC has, the postponement was decided," he told USA Today.

"The parameters in the future have not been determined, but the Games will not start on July 24, I know that."

He added: "We will postpone this and start dealing with all the ramifications of moving this, which are huge."

The news comes hours after Canadian and Australian Olympic officials announced Monday (March 23) that they would not send athletes to compete in the big sporting event as scheduled, citing the risks to public health.

IOC chiefs have faced increasing pressure to delay the Summer Olympics as the spread of COVID-19 worsens, and representatives on Sunday explained that they "will take a month to decide" on the future of Tokyo 2020. .

Pound's comments come as UEFA soccer chiefs confirm that the Champions League final was suspended indefinitely as a result of the choas coronavirus. It was to take place in Istanbul, Turkey on May 30.

As of Monday, more than 16,300 people worldwide have died from the virus since it was first detected in December (19), with more than 372,000 confirmed cases of infection.