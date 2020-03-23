2020 ACM Awards has a new date after Coronavirus postponement shows

Country Music Party of the Year has a new date.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will now air on Wednesday, September 16.

The Academy and Dick Clark Productions shared the news on Monday. Keith Urban, who has won 15 ACM Awards throughout his career, will host the 55th Annual Awards Ceremony for the first time.

Other details, including the venue and artists for the big night, will be announced "soon."

As fans will recall, the event was originally scheduled for April 5 and aired live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. However, it was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. A special call ACM presents: our country it will now air on this date. The program will feature performances at the home of the country's artists, as well as clips of their favorite moments from the ACM Awards.

The awards ceremony was not the only one that was postponed. The iHeartRadio Music Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards, the Billboard Music Awards and the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards have also been postponed.