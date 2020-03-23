2 rattling earthquakes Ridgecrest Desert Area – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIDGECREST (CBSLA) – Earthquakes continued to shake the Central Valley desert this weekend, the largest of which was a magnitude-4.3 that struck 29 miles southwest of Ridgecrest.

The 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Searles Valley community at 10:53 p.m. Sunday. It was followed a few hours later by a 2.2 magnitude earthquake at 4:20 a.m. of Monday.

"Did you feel it?" Responses came mainly from Ridgecrest and nearby Trona, but some came from Upland in San Bernardino County, Burbank in Los Angeles County, and Fillmore in Ventura County.

Ridgecrest was the epicenter of two earthquakes that rocked much of southern California on Independence Day last summer.

Last week, the area was hit by two magnitude 2.5 earthquakes on Tuesday and Friday.

No injuries or damage have been reported.