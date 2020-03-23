2 million masks shipped to alleviate Colorado medical supply shortage as coronavirus spreads

A shipment of 2 million medical masks is expected to arrive in Colorado on Saturday, easing some pressure on healthcare workers who have had to stretch crucial protective equipment as they experience shortages of supplies in the face of the accelerating crisis. of the coronavirus.

Noel Ginsburg, chairman of the state's manufacturing and sourcing task force, said the group's experience in purchasing and connecting with manufacturers helped put Colorado at the forefront of the line as factories in China begin to restart production.

The state's first order is for 1 million N95 masks, which filter air, and 1 million surgical masks, which can block drops when a person sneezes or coughs. Ginsburg said the masks come from a reputable supplier.

Governor Jared Polis estimated that Colorado health facilities use about 70,000 masks per day, so the first shipment would cover his needs for about a month. Ginsburg said he hopes Chinese sources can produce a steady supply for Colorado, perhaps with some leftovers for other western states that want to work together.

The task force is also working with Colorado manufacturers who want to switch to producing medical equipment and with outside suppliers for things like gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer, he said.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is not a train," Ginsburg said Monday.

When caring for a person who may have COVID-19, providers must wear a mask, eye protection, gloves and a gown, said Dr. Michelle Barron, medical director for infection control and prevention at University Hospital from Colorado. Most of that equipment was designed to be used once and thrown away, to avoid passing infections to other patients or coworkers, but Colorado hospital providers say the unstable flow of supplies has forced them to reuse their protection.

Reusing supplies

A woman who worked at a Denver-area hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect her job, said that she and her coworkers had been told to wear the same mask as they passed from patient to patient in the respiratory diseases wing. If they have to leave the wing and go to another part of the hospital, they have been told to put the mask in a paper bag labeled with his name instead of throwing it away, he said.

"It's pretty silly if you know a lot about microbiology," because the virus could spread from the outside of the mask to the bag, and then into the mask, he said.

Providers are also reusing robes, with two robes assigned to each patient room each day, he said. When you leave a room where you needed to wear a plastic gown, another staff person uses disinfecting wipes to clean the gown so that it is available to the next person.

"It seems like the best option in a really bad situation, but it is not ideal," he said.

An emergency room nurse at a Colorado hospital, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said there are limits to the number of emergency rooms that protective equipment can keep, because doctors and nurses have to adapt to every patient who may have COVID-19, even if it turns out that the patient only has a severe cold. To avoid using more equipment, nurses remain in the room with the patient until they get test results, which is not an ideal use of time, he said.

The emergency room nurse said her coworkers are terrified of bringing the virus home due to inadequate protection. People who work in emergency medicine are generally willing to take risks with their own health to do their jobs, but hospitals could ease the burden on their nurses if they could offer apartments or hotel rooms so they don't have to go home or sleep. their cars, he said.

"When I look at other people and look at them … I start to want to cry because of the stress they are under," he said.

Donation storage

The threat of the spread of disease in health centers is not hypothetical. Transmission within hospitals was a major source of new cases during the SARS epidemic in 2003, and 18 doctors have already died of COVID-19 in Italy. Until now, healthcare providers have represented approximately 12% of all cases of the new coronavirus in Spain.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said more supplies are on the way, but will go first to areas with the highest level of need. It's unclear where Colorado would be on the list of prioritized areas, though the state is tied to Michigan for the sixth-highest number of cases compared to population.

Colorado received a one-day supply of masks from the National Strategic Reserve and began shipping them to some high-need counties and tribes on Monday, but the state won't be able to trust the federal government to make up for the equipment shortage. Polis said at a press conference Sunday.

"We as states must play an unprecedented role in securing our own personal protective equipment and ventilator supply chains," he said. "Because we have received so little from the national reserve, we need the people of Colorado to donate any personal protective equipment (masks, gowns, gloves) to the effort if possible."

Thousands of people dropped off donations outside Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. The University of Colorado School of Dentistry has donated masks and gloves, but university spokespeople said they were unsure whether other departments, such as research labs, had turned in their supplies.

Making masks

Some people decided to go a step further, making their donations. Donna Savoy, owner of a wedding dress alteration business called Donna Beth Creations, said she and her employees are sewing masks from home. They have extra time because many brides have had to postpone their weddings, he said.

They have had to ask for 100% cotton fabric, which is generally not used in wedding dresses. Savoy said that she and many of her 14 staff members know people who work in health care and wanted to support them.

"We are going to do thousands. All we can do," he said.

Fans are also producing masks. Dena Mehling, a Denver resident who makes quilts, said she started a Facebook group to have others join her in making masks after a friend who was a doctor asked her for help. As of Monday afternoon, 300 people have joined the "Dena Mask Manufacturing Army," and it has received 152 masks in two days, he said.

"Every time I look out the front door, there is another box of masks," he said. "I am amazed at how many people have responded. I thought it would only be five or six of my friends.

Most of the requests come from long-term care facilities and emergency medical technicians, but they have also heard from vets and doctors in private practices who said they would donate some of their manufactured masks to higher-need centers if they could replace them. wearing homemade masks, Mehling said.

People who want to help can donate 100% cotton fabrics and elastics that are one-quarter inch or one-eighth wide, Mehling said. They could also use drivers to help manufacturers' ferry masks onto their porch, he said. Masks are donated to requesting facilities on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We are happy to have people who can only cut straight lines, people who can help with delivery," he said.

