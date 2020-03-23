2 child deaths in North Texas resulting from "severe abuse,quot; possibly related to coronavirus-related stress – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A North Texas hospital says two of its childhood patients have died from "severe abuse,quot; that doctors believe may be related to coronavirus-related stress.

According to Cook Children & # 39; s, the hospital received seven patients under the age of four in a week due to abuse. It was announced Sunday that two of those patients died from their injuries.

Doctors say they generally see this number of cases within a month and believe that this increase in hospital abuse cases could be related to the stress of the COVID-19 outbreak that has been hitting households with closed companies already residents who are told to do so. stay at home.

"Generally, we only have an average of six abuse deaths a year at Cook Children & # 39; s and now we have had two children who die the same day," said Jamye Coffman, medical director of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention and Neglect Center. Cook Children & # 39; s and CARE team “This is a stress related issue. We are seeing it from all over the urban area to more rural counties. "

No further information was released about the two childhood deaths.

According to doctors, they anticipated the increase in abuse cases after seeing what the recession in 2008/2009 did to homes across the United States. During that time, Cook Children reported seeing more deaths from abusive head trauma than car accidents.

"We knew an increase in abuse was going to occur, but this happened faster than we imagined," said Christi Thornhill, director of the Trauma Program, the CARE and Fostering Health team at Cook Children & # 39; s. "I mean this happened in a week and these are really bad cases of abuse."

Dr. Coffman says stressors can include financial reasons, that residents get stuck in a house with each other for long periods of time, and even the fact that news about the coronavirus is a constant on television and the networks. social.

"Stress is not an excuse to abuse your child, but we hope that caregivers can recognize their stress and ask for help rather than accelerate dangerous behaviors, and that others can recognize and intervene as well," said Dr. Coffman.

Cook Children’s says Childhelp.org provides resources for both children and parents. Anyone needing help can also call the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1.800.422.4453.