15 things we miss most about baseball, ranked

2020 has been the Angel Hernández for years. Only the worst.

Since the day sports stopped, there has been no shortage of bad starters, with the delay of the MLB season seemingly at the bottom of the list of concerns. But that doesn't mean you won't miss it until it happens.

Today should be a happy Monday. In a normal year, we would be preparing for the start of the MLB season, which would be just a few days away. Unfortunately, 2020 is anything but a normal year, and Monday, March 23, 2020 sucks more than any normal Monday should.

Sometimes group therapy is the best type of therapy, believe me, I'm a sports journalist, so let's relive the things we miss most about baseball as we wait for the season to begin.

Honorable mention: half-entry activities

Man, I don't know how I'm going to go a few months without seeing the presidents run in Nationals Park or the sausage race at American Family Insurance Park / Field / Stadium / Whatever, or see The Freeze cook fools at "Beat El Challenge "Freeze,quot; in Atlanta Add in some T-shirt cannons and we've got all kinds of entertainment to keep you hooked before the next inning begins.

15. The bases

Baseball without bases is like a cheeseburger with no patties. So yes, the foundations are good to get lost in.

14. Consistency

Baseball season means having something to do almost every day for the next eight months. For all the time his partner makes him watch "This Is Us,quot; or "Bar Rescue,quot;, baseball is a very acceptable change of pace for night programming.

13. The views

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f4/c7/pnc-park-getty-ftr-032220_wuwyd4yjai4t1e399qjzafdpr.jpg?t=139154473,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



There really is nothing like the horizon near baseball stadiums. Whether it's a view of downtown Pittsburgh or the San Gabriel Mountains, baseball stadiums across the country lend themselves to beautiful views.

Perhaps the best part of any pregame activity is observing how well-groomed and well-groomed the field is 45 minutes before the first pitch. For me, watching a field team work is a therapeutic experience; Seeing how each fault line is carefully marked, how evenly water is sprayed onto the ground, how the mound is raked and the infield dragged. Everything is executed with precision, and it is almost wonderful in itself.

Actually, the crew members are the anonymous MLB heroes. How the hell do they cut those designs in the garden? Black magic, that's how.

12. David Fletcher? David Fletcher.

Fletcher had one of the most interesting and productive seasons in MLB in 2019. While he played most of his time at third base, he had more than 100 innings each on the left, at shortstop and at second base, with a total of 17 DRS between all positions. He had 4.5 bWAR (3.4 fWAR) and just six home runs this season, but it's unfortunate that we still don't see his continued growth in the majors.

11. The first launch

Baseball, for all the patience it requires, play with your emotions like a little boy on a cell phone.

That's why that first pitch is such a weird moment in every baseball game. The first pitch for a strike means that your team is absolutely winning; the first throw for a ball means preparing the fire cannon, because you are setting your team on fire. If the first pitch is a ball, then that anxiety doesn't go away until there is a hit called. Everything is a very brutal and emotional experience.

10. Day games!

Day games!

The day goes by much faster when there is an early start to a game. Whether you have the luxury of watching at home or listening to the radio, there is nothing like baseball by day. Actually, there is also a lower stress level when you watch baseball by day, and it frees you up to catch up on your shows at night. All baseball is lost, but especially day baseball.

9. Food

The smooth service machine in the Miller Park press box. – Andrew Wagner (@ByAndrewWagner) March 16, 2020

If you want to challenge the elements and deal with the crazies fighting in Hall 13 during the last Charmin scroll, you might be able to head over to the frozen section to pick up a Neopolitan tub of ice cream in the process. But there is a catch, and that's it: the calories may be the same, but everything in the stadium tastes better. Hot dogs, beer, chicken wings, but perhaps most importantly, ice cream. Also, you can buy ice cream in a souvenir helmet, and who doesn't want that?

8. See your heroes at the ballpark.

Whether it's Elvis Andrus and Adrian Beltre, a young fan who sees a favorite player or this guy and Joe Rivera of SN, seeing your friends and heroes at the local stadium is something to be missed as long as the season is not happening.

Role models come in many shapes and sizes, whether you're a baseball player or a baseball writer, so not being able to congregate and witness teachers at work is something that will be sorely missed for now.

7. Diners

If we hadn't seen a metric home run crapton in 2019, this would be higher on the list. But right now there is a bit of fatigue in the long ball, which means diners, home runs, slammalamma ding-dongs, potatoes, big flies, round trips, four backpackers, cats, jimmyjacks and shots are still missing. to the moon, but not as much as they would be in any other season.

6. The voices

Keith, Ron and Gary … and Howie Rose on those nights in the car – David Vélez (@ davidv923) March 16, 2020

Whether it's solo Bob Uecker, the loaded booth trio of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling, or any in-between announcer, you probably listen to these guys more than your husband or wife all year long.

Baseball voices are familiar and welcoming as you spend most of your season with them. There's a reason baseball announcers are the most beloved of all the major sports – they're in your ear for over 140 games per season, so there's no question you're missing them as much as toilet paper right now. .

5. Francisco Lindor's smile

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/61/30/francisco-lindor-getty-ftr-032220_11f1siutmkxiu1nkpo4ey532hi.jpg?t=138892441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



There is probably no baseball player who exudes joy, euphoria, and love for the game more than Francisco Lindor. Those pearly whites are among the best in MLB, and Lindor and his natural charisma are very easy to root.

So while the Indians suffer after deciding to abandon Lindor at some point, and another team will surely be happy to have them, we are all suffering right now by being stripped of Lindor's 80 degree smile.

4. The smells

The smell of freshly cut grass, hot dogs, and the crunch of baseball bats. – Chris (@ Epic_Tweets31) March 16, 2020

Nothing tickles the olfactory senses like hot dogs, garlic fries, and freshly cut grass. More than any other sport, the experience of being in a game is so vital to baseball fans, and the scent of the sport is one that attendees will miss out on.

3. The sounds

I just want to hear the outbreak of the bat. One time. Just once. Please. Help. – Alberto (@ alberto526) March 16, 2020

The crunch of a bat. The burst of a glove. Jim Joyce Strike 3 call.

I'd say close your eyes and imagine it, but if you do that, you could keep them closed and not finish reading this list. So don't do that.

In any case, just like the scents of the game, baseball has its own unique sounds. A bat breaking, the sound of slides, the roar of the crowd after a big catch, the hum of a 98 mph fastball. They are the sounds of spring change and a soundtrack for summer.

2. Mke trout

We are living in unprecedented times. Not by COVID-19, but by Mike Trout.

Baseball fans generally know the story when they watch it, so seeing Trout's season interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic is a hit to the gut, especially since we don't know when that season will begin.

But rest assured that every time the season starts, Trout will somehow end up with a 9 WAR year.

1. be there

If you're a writer, gamer, fanatic, cameraman, mascot, or beer vendor, there are very few things in sports that coincide with being in a baseball game.

It is where you can be a fanatic as you want to be. You can treat it like a day in the park or dress up like those Oakland A fans with the green Afros. You can act like a fool in between the jumbotron innings, or you can laugh at the drunks in Section 113. There's nothing like enjoying a nine-inning game on a warm summer night.

Despite all its warts (ticket and concession prices, venues), going to a baseball game is something worth experiencing. That we won't be there for long is a real disappointment.

But hey, he'll be back before you know it, and we hope we all appreciate him even more.