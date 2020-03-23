1 killed after car collides with 18-wheeler in Haltom City – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 31-year-old woman is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler in Haltom City early Monday morning, police said.

Police said the accident happened just before 12:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the NE Loop 820 service road near Beach Street. Officers who arrived found a Dodge Challenger overturned on its roof with the driver still inside.

According to police, the Haltom City and Fort Worth fire crews were able to remove the driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed.

Investigators believe the woman had been accelerating when she collided with an 18-wheeler, causing her car to overturn.