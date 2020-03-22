Zonnique Pullins Twerks with Reginae Carter and more friends for her birthday – Watch her video

Zonnique Pullins shared a video on her social media account for her birthday in which she has as much fun as she can in social distancing. She is talking to Regina Carter, and more friends on camera, and fans are amazed.

Check out the video Zonnique shared on her social media account below.

The introduction of "I am nobody,quot; renewed the words to my friends and family that made my birthday special despite the fact that everything was closed, "Zonnique subtitled in her post.

Someone commented, "I'm so happy that they're still sisters no matter what, even after OMG girlz!" Happy birthday. & # 39;

A follower said: "That went on,quot; happy birthday again girl ", and another follower said:" hahaha, that boy who entered was also going to be part of the dance. I'm glad you enjoyed your birthday. "

One commenter posted this: "Today was fucking awesome all day, and I know why and it's because it's an OG @zonniquejailee birthday."

Someone else said, "The coronavirus is making this so difficult … We just want to experience it!"

Kandi Burruss also wanted to mark this important event and posted: Feliz Happy Birthday @zonniquejailee! With all the madness that happens in the world, I hope you continue enjoying your day. I love you! Everyone give @zonniquejailee a birthday love! "

One commenter said, "Hbd beautiful … she has grown to be so beautiful," and someone else posted, "Happy birthday @zonniquejailee, you may be blessed with many more to come!"

Zonnique's mother, Tiny Harris, also shared a sweet message for her daughter to mark her anniversary.

Amo I love you more than life itself. Never forget! I'm going to jail or hell for you girl! You were born my superstar, so I called you Star! Keep shining baby My Living Barbie, "Tiny posted, and fans also flooded her comment section with kind wishes.



