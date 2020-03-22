YouTube and Amazon will lower video quality due to coronavirus – BGR

Following Netflix's example, both YouTube and Amazon announced plans to reduce the quality of video streaming in Europe to reduce tension on the Internet.

YouTube videos will now be in SD by default, but users can manually adjust individual videos to HD if they wish.

As the coronavirus results in an increase in people now spending their days at home, there is concern that Internet providers may not be able to handle what could be an unprecedented increase in traffic.

With millions of people now staying home from the day because of the coronavirus, either because they were laid off or are working from home, there has been some concern that Internet bandwidth is being pushed to the limit. Up to this point, a Speedtest report recently found that average download speeds in areas that have been particularly affected by Covid-19 actually decreased.

In light of this, and as part of an effort to maintain robust internet connectivity, Netflix was recently forced with an EU request to downgrade the quality of its video streams to reduce strain on the internet infrastructure. Specifically, the EU asked Netflix to reduce the quality of its HD broadcasts to standard definition.

In response, Netflix announced last night its plan to reduce the bitrate on all broadcasts in Europe for 30 days. The end result is that the average Netflix subscriber will use approximately 25% less data than before.

Following Netflix's lead, YouTube announced today that all of its streams will be in standard definition by default. However, users will still have the ability to adjust settings on individual videos and return to HD quality if they choose.

In a statement on the matter provided to TechCrunch, a YouTube spokesperson explained:

People come to YouTube to search for authoritative news, learning content, and to make connections during these uncertain times. While we've seen only a few spikes in usage, we do have steps to automatically tune our system to use less network capacity. We are in ongoing discussions with regulators (including Ofcom), governments and network operators across Europe, and we are committed to temporarily omitting all UK and EU traffic to the standard definition. We will continue our work to minimize stress on the system, while providing a good user experience.

To be clear, Netflix and YouTube's decision to downgrade the quality of their video streams only applies to users in Europe. As of now, there is no indication that a similar movement may occur in the United States.

It also joins the Amazon party, with the retail giant noting that it decided to reduce the quality of its video streams on Prime Video.

"Prime Video is working with local authorities and Internet service providers where necessary to help mitigate any network congestion," said an Amazon spokesperson, "including in Europe, where we have already begun the effort to reduce bit rates while maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers. "

Image source: Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / Shutterstock