World Water Day: Many in Chile lack access to water | News

Today is World Water Day, a day that highlights the importance of fresh water and its sustainable management.

Many people in Chile do not have access to enough water, so they have to choose between drinking, watering their garden crops and washing their hands.

The country has faced an unprecedented drought, which has limited the water supply. But this was exacerbated when the government diverted water to money-generating agricultural concerns, leaving many without water.

Al Jazeera editor for Latin America, Lucia Newman, reports from Petorca, Chile.