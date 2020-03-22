With now 30 positive coronavirus cases, Denton County Judge Andy Eads updates executive order – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After a new total of 30 positive coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads updated an executive order for the county.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. March 23, the following non-essential companies must temporarily close:

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Theaters
  • Bingo rooms
  • Gymnastics and martial arts studies.
  • Manicure and hairdressing
  • Tattoo and piercing shops
  • Massage parlors
  • Tanning salons
  • Malls

As part of Judge Eads' order, grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies will remain open along with daycares and transportation systems.

Hotels may also remain open, but not the hotel's ballrooms or meeting spaces.

For more information and updates on COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.

