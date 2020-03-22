With Live Sports Gone, the presenter offers Play by Play of the Everyday

The storytelling usually begins, with the game-by-game announcer enthusiastically welcoming their live audience to an on-screen competition.
But this is not an ordinary competition.
"It's the end of the two lonely guys in a park contest," announcer Nick Heath begins, setting up the scene of two men kicking a ball in a park.
When one of the men cuts the ball and rolls it in the opposite direction, Mr. Heath observes, “Oh, that was absolutely terrible. It's what we really expect from these two. "
End the video with "We look forward to the third and fourth place playoffs later."
With no live sports to cover due to the coronavirus outbreak, Mr Heath, an independent rugby commentator, has turned to covering everyday life in London.
Her 20-30 second videos capture people in her neighborhood doing mundane tasks, like shoppers in a market ("Regional Qualifier Market Exchanges,quot;) or people pushing strollers (“End of the international training of 4×4 carts. Live.")
Marked with the hashtag #LifeCommentary, the clips have become a fun distraction on social media for their more than 70,000 Twitter followers. The clips combine irreverence and a sense of the absurd with a straightforward narrative look reminiscent of the Monty Python "Top Class of the Year of the Year,quot; competition.
Fans have found the videos tremendously funny thanks to Mr. Heath's over-the-top fast delivery.
One of his most watched videos, with more than 500,000 views, is called "2020 Crossroad Dash,quot; that follows pedestrians across the street as Mr. Heath breathlessly offers a play-by-play.
Heath, 41, said Sunday that he channels a "fairly old-fashioned traditional British commentary style,quot; in his narrative.
“For me, sport is not just about action on the field. It's about the atmosphere, the occasion, the sound, the look, "he said.
He said he thought people might be attracted to his work because "he scratches that itch and it's kind of a placebo for the sport he's missing."
A video, "Regional Qualifiers for Market Barter," features people in an open-air market.
"She is a common technique in these parts, the classic technique of hanging behind a more enthusiastic shopper," says Mr. Heath when a woman scans a colorful display of vegetables. “It seems like she may have gotten what she wanted. Oh, he's even taking the purchases from the woman next to him.
Another of his most popular videos, with more than 430,000 views, is of two dogs running in a park.
"And these two, vanilla and chocolate, are doing very well here," he says. “Vanilla just over the hill in the distance. Chocolate in hot search. There has been a lovely footwork.
On twitter, Mr. Heath thanked his fans.
"A big shout out to all of you who love #LifeCommentary nonsense," he wrote. "Quite impressed by love, but so glad that it provides the proper lightness during such a strange moment."
