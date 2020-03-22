Winegrowers in California vineyards prepare for big impact of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

S T. HELENA (KPIX) – Vinters like Kathryn Hall, owner of HALL Family Wines of Napa Valley, are preparing for great success.

“The streets are empty, the warehouses are empty. The mood here is a real concern, ”Hall said via Skype.

She owns five wineries in the wine country, and the region has been forced to close its tasting rooms.

"The tasting rooms are important, not only because of the income, but also because this is how most people meet us for the first time, they will stop at the winery," Hall said. "They can join the wine club, too, a very important part of the operations here, so the impact will undoubtedly be very significant."

One creative way that HALL Family Wines is coping is with virtual “sips” for wine club members and friends to enjoy glasses and bottles in isolation.

For the first time, he's selling his wine online at a 10% discount, with a $ 1 shipping.

The HALL vineyard and winery teams are still working on production.

The warehouse's 100-plus employees are offered paid sick leave related to COVID-19, and encouraged to use their paid volunteer week to help local charities.

The annual HALL Cabernet Cookoff event, the biggest winery charity event of the year that has raised over a million dollars in a decade, has been canceled. But Hall says they will continue to make donations.

And while we don't know how long the shelter-in-place will last, the California wine country knows resistance after the catastrophe. In recent years, it has dealt with the devastating forest fire season and subsequent blackouts, and the 2014 earthquake.

"There is a certain confidence that comes from going through tough times and coming out on the other side," Hall said.

Hall says that at this time, he has not had to fire any employees.

"In general, I hope everyone will continue to support small businesses in particular, and I think I would also say that they don't stop drinking that wine," he added.