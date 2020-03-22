Wilson at 70: Five Great Dart Champions | Darts News





Jocky Wilson passed away in 2012, at age 62.

Scottish Darts great Jocky Wilson, who won the World Darts Championship twice, would have turned 70 on Sunday.

Here, we remember his career and those of four other great world dart champions.

Jocky Wilson

The Fife-born dart player quickly rose to fame and defeated John Lowe to win the first of his two world titles in 1982, becoming Scotland's first world dart champion.

However, his career, which seemed to have taken off, was short-lived. At the peak of his career, and the sport, Wilson appeared in Top of the Pops, before winning the World Championship for the second time in 1989, as well as the British Professional Championship a record four times between 1981 and 1988.

However, following his success was another story, Wilson suffered from health problems, retired in 1995 and retired from public life before his death in 2012.

Wilson beat John Lowe for his first world title in 1982

Michael van Gerwen

The three-time Dutch world champion burst onto the professional darts scene at age 17, but his watershed year came in 2012 and he became the youngest winner of the PDC World Championship in 2014, at age 24.

The current number 1 in the world, MVG has dominated darts ever since and is the second most successful player in the PDC behind Phil Taylor, and has completed the set of titles.

Phil Taylor

Taylor was the dominant force on darts for over 20 years, winning an incredible 16 World Championships, including eight consecutive titles between 1995 and 2002. & # 39; The Power & # 39; He was ranked number one in the world for 13 years, including eight in a row, and claimed 85 top titles.

The richest and most successful dart player in history, he was one of the players who formed the British Darts Organization escape to form the now more lucrative Professional Darts Corporation.

Taylor accomplished everything in sports

Raymond van Barneveld

Van Barneveld is a five-time champion, four BDOs and one PDC, who won the PDC Darts World Cup three times with compatriot Van Gerwen.

Nicknamed Barney, he is just one of three players in darts history to reach five world titles, a feat he accomplished when he beat Taylor in the 2007 PDC final and retired after the 2020 World Championship.

Eric Bristow

Bristow mastered the sport in the 1980s and won three world championships between 1984 and 1986. Known as the "Crafty Cockney," he rose to fame when he beat Bobby George in the 1980 BDO World Championship Final.

He played a key role as Taylor's mentor and was part of the separatist group that formed the PDC. Bristow then retired in 2000, but remained in the game until his 60-year-old death due to a heart attack in 2018.