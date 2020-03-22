William and Kate share new photo of children on Mother's Day

Anyone for a real piggyback ride?

Kate Middleton Y Prince william He shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, which is Mother's Day in the UK, a never-before-seen photo showing them with their two oldest children, Prince george, 6 and Princess charlotte, 4. In the photo, taken by a former royal photographer Matt Porteous, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge give children piggyback rides on the grounds of the family's country home in Norfolk, England.

The royal couple, who are also parents of 1 and 1/2 year olds. Prince louisHe also shared a photo of a Mother's Day card that George had made for his mother. Display three red paper flowers in a yellow vase with a painted red heart.

Kate and William's Mother's Day post also included a never-before-seen image of the Duchess as a baby, held by her mother. Carole Middletonas well as a portrait of William and his brother published in 1989 Prince harry like children sitting with their mother Princess Diana, who died in 1997. In the photo, William stands behind the Princess of Wales and joyously wraps his arms around her neck. Harry is curled up next to him.