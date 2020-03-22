Will coronavirus cancel the Olympics? Here are the latest updates on the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo

%MINIFYHTMLa3d71c9e8d182b23c9e8ccde0eaa977511% %MINIFYHTMLa3d71c9e8d182b23c9e8ccde0eaa977512%

It seemed like a shock when the NBA abruptly suspended his season and the NCAA tournament was canceled. Now, with more perspective, stopping sports was the only logical option in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. No one has an official calendar on when things will return to normal in the world of sports or in the real world. The Olympics are four months away, but it is unclear what the state of the pandemic will be and whether it is possible to host the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

The International Olympic Committee asked athletes to "continue to prepare,quot; for the Olympic Games, which are scheduled to begin on July 24. The IOC also said that "there is no need to make drastic decisions,quot; within four months, but some organizations are now pushing for a decision.

Here are the latest updates on the status of the 2020 Summer Games from officials in the United States and abroad.

USA Swimming calls for the Olympics to be delayed until 2021

In a USA Swimming statement, the organization said that hosting the Olympics would change the playing field for athletes who have had their "worlds turned upside down,quot; during this pandemic.

"Our top priority at USA Swimming has been, and will continue to be, the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, staff, volunteers and other members," the statement said. "As this global pandemic has grown, we have watched our athletes' world flip over and watch them struggle to find ways to prepare and train, many for the greatest competitive opportunity of their lives. Our world-class swimmers are always ready to Competing with anyone, anytime, anywhere, but moving forward amid the global health crisis this summer is not the answer. "

USA Swimming respectfully requests that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. USA Defend the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/q5bhUwi05q – USA Swimming (@USASwimming) March 20, 2020

USA Track and Field pushes to postpone 2020 Olympics

USA Track and Field also drew attention to changes in athletes' training regimes due to coronavirus.

"This is a critical time for our athletes to train and compete as they seek to put themselves in the best possible position to represent our country, the US Team and the USATF Team. Our goal remains to achieve excellence athletic during the Olympics, but not at the expense of the safety and well-being of our athletes. "

The USATF said athletes are unlikely to be able to train adequately in appropriate settings during the global pandemic. Another aspect that the organization prioritizes is the mental health of athletes.

"The correct and responsible thing is to prioritize the health and safety of all, and to adequately recognize the cost that this difficult situation has, and continues to have, on our athletes and their preparations for the Olympic Games," the statement said.