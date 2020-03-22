WHO says at least 20 coronavirus vaccines are already under development – BGR

%MINIFYHTML9b912baf92e28ccb0f2f851c0cb51e9e11% %MINIFYHTML9b912baf92e28ccb0f2f851c0cb51e9e12%

At least 20 coronavirus vaccines are already in development, as the WHO continues to work with scientists to address the various problems that may arise along the way.

It can take up to 18 months before a vaccine is finally approved, even though human testing began in record time after the initial outbreak.

Vaccines must remove various regulatory hurdles that ensure their safety before the general population can be inoculated.

With more than 300,000 registered cases since it all started and more than 13,000 deaths worldwide, the new coronavirus causing COVID-19 is far from being neutralized. But humanity is making tremendous progress when it comes to treating and investigating COVID-19: Containment is the top priority, and that's where everyone's social distancing efforts can help. In addition to testing new combinations of drugs that can kill the virus, scientists are also working on a vaccine that helps people who have not been infected. At least 20 vaccines are under development worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed, and some of them are already approaching the human testing phase. However, vaccine implementation will take a long time, and the WHO said it can take up to 18 months for vaccines to be approved.

"The acceleration of this process is really dramatic in terms of what we can do, based on the work that started with SARS, that started with MERS and is now being used for COVID-19," the WHO technical leader for program emergencies said during a press conference on Friday, through CNBC.

The WHO is working with the scientists involved in these 20 vaccine programs, but cautions that vaccines must be safe for humans, and that is why trials are required. The only thing more dangerous than a bad virus is a "bad vaccine," said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO emergency program. "We have to be very, very careful when developing any product that we are going to inject into most of the world's population."

The first trails are "unprecedented in speed,quot; according to Ryan, and began in the United States on Monday. All thanks to the work done in China and other countries that shared the COVID-19 virus genome with the rest of the world. The trials are being conducted at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, Washington, where Phase 1 includes 45 non-pregnant men and women between the ages of 18 and 55. The National Institute of Institutes of Health and the Modern biotechnology company have been working on this particular vaccine.

Once a vaccine has been approved, WHO and partner governments will have other problems to address, including logistical, financial, and ethical issues. "There should be fair and equitable access to that vaccine for everyone," Ryan said, adding that the world will be protected against the coronavirus only if everyone is vaccinated. Echoing his comments was the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said that "this vaccine should not be for those who have it, it should be for those who cannot afford it."

Meanwhile, scammers looking to steal credit cards and other personal information from unsuspecting people have been calling or texting and promising vaccine stocks. Even though up to 20 vaccination efforts are underway, there is no current vaccine that you can use, so avoid giving your personal information to anyone who claims to offer you a miracle cure for COVID-19.

