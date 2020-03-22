Home Entertainment Where is the party? DJ D-Nice organizes IG's live social distance party...

Where is the party? DJ D-Nice organizes IG's live social distance party to lift people up during the quarantine season

Since we can't go to a party, DJ D-Nice brought her to us on IG Live.

The famous DJ literally kept Al Gore's innanet rock all day long. As of yesterday afternoon, he still goes. Your favorites also joined in the fun.

Our "First Lady Forever,quot; Michelle Obama, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tank, Diddy, FatJoe, Rihanna, and Mrs. Tina Lawson were just a few of the celebrities who decided to join in the fun.

At one point, there were over 100K people enjoying the sounds as DJ D NIce gave us nostalgic classics.

Thank DJ DNice for helping us maintain our sanity during this difficult time.

