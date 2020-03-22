What it means to love a dead child | U.S

%MINIFYHTML4125b97827ddf06ce08ca74341c2a9c311% %MINIFYHTML4125b97827ddf06ce08ca74341c2a9c312%

First, forget everything you think you know about pain. The rules do not apply when it is your child who dies. The landscape of your life has been demolished and now you are standing in an unrecognizable place. It expands in all directions. You don't know where to go. You're all alone

This is where you are when your child dies. It is desolate You are desolate People keep saying things like "I can't imagine,quot; and "This is my worst nightmare,quot; and you realize that your life is now unrecognizable, not only for them, but for yourself.

You have become your worst nightmare.

You don't want to live, but you get up and get out of bed every day, moving forward and trying to learn the rules of this new life. You do this because that is what it means to love a dead child.

The gift

Ana was beautiful. She was smart and fun and she was determined to live life as long as she could. I had Ana's gift in my life for almost 16 years.

So one day Ana just left.

Sometimes I think of the person I was in the years before I became a mother. I remember the people who knew me at the time and wonder how many of them are luckier than me.

I think: "What if I had known that, 20 years later, it would be me who would be out of luck? Would everything have changed over the course of my life?"

But I know I would do it all over again, even lose her, if that meant I could relive the years I had with her. This is a selfish thought because I am selfish. Would you like to relive it: the pain, the fear, the sadness?

That he would even consider going through Ana again just for the chance to see her face is what it means to love a dead child.

Pixelated memories

My memories of Ana are pixelated. They are embedded in the photos on my laptop. She appears before me when I log into Facebook: young, smiling, healthy. Ana is real on the screen, but when I move away from my computer or turn off the phone, I am very aware that it is fading from the memory of the world, although never from mine.

Indelible. That is the word that best describes motherhood. It is permanent, even after our children grow up and become parents. Motherhood is indelible, even if (even when) our child dies.

My love is indelible ink and Ana was the paper. The paper is gone, but the ink remains crumbled, purposeless. It has no place to land.

The paper is very fragile.

Memories are also fragile. Before Ana died, my memories of her blossomed, vivid. They stayed, then faded into new ones. I followed each year of his life as if it were a brilliant path to a certain future: graduation, graduation, university, career, love, marriage, a family of my own. I anticipated Ana's life, stretched out in front of me, a certainty.

What good were the old memories in the bright light of the new ones?

Death claimed Ana's future. Now all I have are the old memories and I'm holding them too tightly. They disintegrate under my scrutiny, slipping like sand between my desperate fingers, showing me the truth whether I want to acknowledge it or not.

Much of Ana's childhood exists in my unreliable and uncertain mind. Her nuances are blurred, memories are fading, and she is not here to replace them.

We remember Ana on her birthday and the day she died by inviting people to fold origami cranes, write her name on her wings, and leave them in places for strangers to find them. We burn candles on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years. We make room for it in these small ways, even though it no longer takes up space. The memory becomes more difficult as time passes.

It is up to me, like her mother, to update Ana, to keep her fully realized, to cling to the precious parts that remain despite the fact that I am dealing with the limitations of a brain that cannot cling to everything. But what can I say? That's what it means to love a dead child.

A secret between us

After her death, I found a small replica of a book that Ana had molded with polymer clay. He carefully sculpted the clay into a rectangle, painted it blue, and engraved the word "Book,quot; on the front to serve as a title. The book was slightly concave in the shape of the tip of her finger when she had tried to press it. This defect remained after she had baked it in the finished piece.

I carried the small sculpture in my coat pocket for over two years. I liked resting my thumb on the curve where her finger, her warm, thin, live finger, had made that slight notch. It felt like a secret between us. I thought the sculpture was safe, but last January when I reached into my pocket to touch the little book, it wasn't there. It had fallen through a hole in my pocket, the way things do.

I fell to my knees and searched for that book, needing to feel the shape of Ana's fingertip once again. I knew it was a lost cause, but I looked for it anyway. I retraced my steps and looked down: on the grass, on the kitchen floor, in the back seat of the car, I did this for days and my grief increased as my despair grew until finally and with a sob, I had to admit what I had known all along. The sculpture was gone forever, along with the girl who made it.

That's what it means to love a dead child.

A live echo

I walk natural trails in a semi-rural and semi-suburban part of New York located about 90 miles north of Manhattan.

On my cold, quiet walks, I study the sky and leafless trees looking for owls, hawks, or woodpeckers. I bring my dog ​​with me even though he tugs on the leash, impatient as I drag my feet, looking up at the sky. He looks at me anxiously when I stop to study a bird or take pictures of the clouds. Sometimes I pick him up and take him on the road and he sits down on me, happy to go where I take him.

He was the first dog in our family, adopted when Ana was 14 years old. She had begged for a puppy and was very ill. How could I say no? Ana loved the dog and now I love the dog. He comes with me on almost all walks. It is like a small substitute for Ana, a living echo of her love. He is all joy and warmth and pink tongue kisses.

I imagine his approval as I slip him into his harness and carry him outside.

When I walk, I look up. I tell myself it's because I want to see the birds. I tell myself that it is because Ana loved heaven and by taking the time to notice its beauty, I am honoring it. I tell myself these lies because I know the truth makes me sound crazy.

The real reason I keep looking is because I am looking for a sign that Ana still exists, that her soul survives above the painful reality of the physical world. I hope with all my heart that she is there, floating behind a veil that is beyond my sight.

I also look down, looking for feathers and heart-shaped rocks and that lost sculpture that could miraculously find my way back. As the years go by, I have stopped worrying if this makes me seem crazy because believing in the impossible is what it means to love a dead child.

A load too heavy to carry

In the ebb and flow of a given day, I perpetually hold on and let go, finding my balance only to discover that I am lost. It is exhausting, but not everything is sadness all the time. How could that be the case, when Ana brought me so much joy?

I am aware of life now. I don't mean my life. I mean the miracle of it all: the way the mist rises from my humidifier in smooth spirals like cirrus clouds, how the birds sing their morning chorus about 10 minutes after the sun rises, the silent hum of the stove from pellets, the way my youngest daughter's hair shines in the glow of her fairy lights.

The world is presented to me with great relief and I am perpetually amazed at how much I had missed before my life stopped and I had to figure out how to start it all over again.

On days when the load is too heavy, which is most days before 1 p.m., I crawl into bed full of gratitude because I work from home. I can pause when I need a break.

As I lie in bed, I imagine all the people in all the offices around the world click, click and click on their computers as I let my tired bones rest in a bed that helps support the weight of my pain. I fall asleep in the soft heat of a beige Berber throw until fatigue is over and I can get up again and end the day.

Happiness and sadness

First, forget everything you think you know about pain, and now reimagine it.

It may take three years or five or 20, but there will come a time when you will fully recognize the landscape that was once so strange that it seemed impossible to understand: life without your loved one, life without your baby.

Over time, you will understand how to navigate the darker parts of your new normal and begin to remember your child with joy. This will happen slowly at first, but with increasing frequency. You will notice the light coming back, like a faint line of breadcrumbs on a barren winter trail.

You will accept the contradiction that joy and sadness are inextricably linked, twisted into a new emotion that keeps your child alive and present within your heart. You will be welcome in the end. There is no way to go back to the life you once knew because you will finally understand that this is what it means to love a dead child.