What is the NASCAR iRacing Pro series? Start time, participating participants and how to see virtual races

%MINIFYHTML551d9cbd790fb973580fb4b63456e8b711% %MINIFYHTML551d9cbd790fb973580fb4b63456e8b712%

NASCAR has quickly found a way to fill the weekend time for racing fans, even with tracks closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML551d9cbd790fb973580fb4b63456e8b713% %MINIFYHTML551d9cbd790fb973580fb4b63456e8b714%

Starting Sunday, a multi-week series of eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will begin consisting of NASCAR drivers practically competing with each other in the simulation game "iRacing,quot;. Among the drivers selected to participate are Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

%MINIFYHTML551d9cbd790fb973580fb4b63456e8b715% %MINIFYHTML551d9cbd790fb973580fb4b63456e8b716%

This weekend's race will take place in a virtual version of Homestead-Miami Speedway.

MORE: Ryan Newman talks about terrifying accident

"Until we have cars back on the track, the entire NASCAR community has aligned to provide our passionate fans with a unique, fun and competitive race day experience," Vice President of Development Ben Kennedy wrote in a statement. "Our longtime partners at iRacing offer an amazing product and we are excited to see how many of our top riders will accumulate in the virtual domain of competitive racing."

NASCAR has postponed its Cup Series until May 3.

Here is everything you need to know about the new eNASCAR exhibition:

What is the NASCAR iRacing Pro series?

They are real drivers competing against each other on virtual simulation race tracks, with the contests streamed live, presumably including lots of humor and pranks. While drivers will no doubt want to push themselves to victory, a key part of the draw is the entertaining value of seeing them outside of their normal element.

Sunday's race will include 100 laps at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR iRacing Series Schedule

Start time: 1:30 in the afternoon. ET on Sunday March 22

The first eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday March 22. The dates and times for the rest of the series remain TBD.

How to watch NASCAR iRacing races

The first race of the series will be televised live on FS1. Fox has selected Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Larry McReynolds to be the announcing team.

Fans can watch the competition. online streaming from the FoxSports app.

Which pilots will compete?

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell are expected to compete in the iRacing Pro Series. Also on the roster: Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and William Byron, as well as some others included below.