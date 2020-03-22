What happened to Michonne in her final episode of Walking Dead

And so ends Michonne & # 39; s The Walking Dead travel. For now.
In "What We Become,quot; episode 13 of The Walking Dead season 10 Danai Gurira He made her leave. Warning, spoilers continue.
The episode featured Michonne taking Virgil back to his island with the goal of reuniting with his family and obtaining weapons for the ongoing war with the Whisperers. But things were not what they seemed on the mysterious island of Virgil. Yes, his family was there, but they were converted. Virgil asked Michonne to put them down, and she did, but there were no weapons … and Virgil was not what it seemed. Instead, when Michonne went snooping and discovered that Virgil had other people on the island, he captured her and made her have a great trip.
Drugged, Michonne relived key moments of her life on the show and hallucinated about how things would have been if things had turned out differently. On his drug-induced journey, he had visions of not saving Andrea (Laurie Holden) and instead of falling with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the saviors. Her alternate reality featured Michonne being the one next to Negan the night she killed Glenn (Steven yeun) She was later killed by Daryl (Norman Reedus)
Back in the real world, he emerged from the drug haze and escaped from Virgil and freed his other captives, only to discover that his path off the island was destroyed. After saving Virgil's life and telling his other captives that letting him live would be better for their souls, Michonne started raiding the lab … only to find Rick's boots. He found more of Rick in a boat. Virgil claimed that he had no idea who Rick or Michonne was before all of this, that it was all a coincidence. In the boat, where Virgil's captives returned to work, Michonne contacted Judith. She told him that she thought Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was alive and Judith told her that she had to go find him if that was the case.
"What if he needs you more? What if he tries to come too, but no one will help?" Judith asked Michonne. Judith said they eliminated the majority of the Whisperer horde and that they would be fine. So outside of Michonne he went to look for "the brave man,quot;.
The episode ended with Michonne, returning to her journey with two fellow zombies. Then he found two humans who needed his help to reach his crew: a massive group of people moving in formation. Remembering how Rick trusted her and let her in with his crew, she helped.
The Walking Dead airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. at AMC.
