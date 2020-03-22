What can we learn from the coronavirus crisis in Italy? The | Europe

That is the shocking reality in Italy, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

And a symbol of the enormous challenges facing Europe's public health systems.

The Italian government is struggling to keep up with the spread of the virus.

It has sent the army to enforce the blockade in Lombardy, the northern region in the center of the outbreak, and is tightening already tight controls on daily life.

Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte ordered the closure of all companies, except the most essential ones, until April 3.

But will that reduce the number of people who die?

And what lessons can other countries in Italy learn?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Francesca Borri – Journalist

Rossella Miccio – President of the medical non-governmental organization, Emergency

Peter Drobac – Co-Founder and First Executive Director of the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda

