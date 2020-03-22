West Hills High School Donates Masks to Hospital in Need – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The director of the Center for Global Immigrant Health at the University of California, Los Angeles says that doctors and nurses are getting sicker than other groups, so some workers take care of managing the shortage of hospital equipment.

A local woman says her hospital is running out of N95 masks. At some medical facilities, healthcare workers ask the community and even Hollywood medical dramas to donate protective gear as they fight to treat coronavirus patients.

Tali Lee, an ICU nurse at Dignity Health Northridge Medical Center, reconnected with her high school basketball coach to see if she could help. Luckily, he could.

The coach gave the hospital 50 masks that healthcare professionals like her desperately need across the country. The school had stocked up with masks during the recent fires.

"My high school mission is to raise the next generation of leaders to make a difference in this world," said Mike Shpall of Toledo High School in West Hills.

Lee said her co-workers had run out of the equipment they need to treat coronavirus patients.

Coach Shpall's donation caused a ripple effect.

A friend saw Lee's Facebook post asking for donations and left 50 more masks in her hospital.

"Think of us," said Lee. "If you don't need these masks or supplies, bring them. We need them more than ever now."

Some more local schools are planning to provide Dignity Health Northridge Medical Center with protective equipment.

Lee hopes to remind other schools to check their supplies and donate what they have.

If you know of any form of help, contact your local hospital and see what they may need.