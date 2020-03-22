Wendy Williams moves TV show to YouTube amid coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML86aaff6002f0c624f819428b07885eff11% %MINIFYHTML86aaff6002f0c624f819428b07885eff12%

Wendy Williams She is relocating her daytime television show to YouTube in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak that requires everyone to practice social distancing. Wendy announced in her Instagram post on Sunday March 22 that she planned to set up a YouTube video for "The Wendy Williams Show".

"I'm trying to stay calm. I went downstairs and went up to vomit! I know EXACTLY who did it! Myway loves to play with rubber bands and there was a mix of rubber bands, which means he swallowed! " The 55-year-old woman wrote on the photo-sharing site along with an illustrative image of her meditation. "I keep telling you this is not the time to act silly. By the way, I'm going to start YouTube tmrw in the evening #socialdistancing #meditation #calm."

Fans were excited about the update. "Yay Wendy! It will be nice to see you again … And have another distraction," commented one. "I hope to see you on YouTube, missing you in a big way!" added another psyched fanatic.

"Yaaaaayyyy Wendy on Youtube !!!!! I will follow you anywhere Muva", someone else wrote in the comments section. Feeling extremely happy with the idea of ​​watching a new episode of "The Wendy Williams Show", one user said, "So excited! I need Wendy in my daily routine!"

During her appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show" on March 20, Wendy revealed that her popular talk show would be on hiatus although she shared that she was willing to "risk" everything for her return to television. "I said, 'But I can do it even without an audience. I don't even have to have the employees there because I did it for two days.' But they said, 'No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.' ; ", he explained.

"There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time, and I am willing to take a chance with a camera and a flashlight," she continued telling Dr. Oz.

Prior to this, Wendy decided to film episodes without a live studio audience for an undetermined period of time.

A published statement from the 55-year-old show said, "Wendy values ​​her co-hosts and their daily involvement, but in light of the current health climate, & # 39; The Wendy Williams Show & # 39; will not have a live studio audience. until further notice. "In addition, he noted," We will continue to produce a live talk show every day and look forward to welcoming the studio audience when the time is right. "