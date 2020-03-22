Wayne Rooney: Liverpool deserves the title and the Premier League season should be completed | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa2f592b8bdd424bb4701b4b80044350d11% %MINIFYHTMLa2f592b8bdd424bb4701b4b80044350d12%





Wayne Rooney believes that Liverpool should have a chance to end the Premier League season and lift the trophy as champions.

The former Manchester United forward, who supports Everton, says that ending the 2019-20 campaign after the coronavirus pandemic subsides would create too many problems, including "legal fights."

Writing on the Sunday timeThe coach-player in Derby County also indicated that it may take until the end of this year to do so, but that soccer should follow government advice on how to deal with the health crisis.

"Liverpool will win the Premier League," he said. "Now as you can imagine I have Everton fans calling me saying, 'The season has to be canceled!' And of course as an Evertonian and someone who played for Manchester United for 13 years There is a little in me that thinks it would be good.

"But no. Liverpool has been fantastic. They have worked so hard. They deserve this title. Can you imagine waiting 30 years and then taking it away like that? The right decision has been made."

Wayne Rooney is currently a player-coach in Derby County, and says it's only fair to end the current season.

"It is also correct in terms of promotion and relegation and Champions League places. These issues are so important to the clubs involved that I imagine there would be many legal fights if the season were to be abandoned."

"It is only fair to end 2019-20, even if we have to lose next season in the process."

"It wouldn't surprise me if the season ended until the end of 2020. Football, like any other industry, is in uncharted territory and, like any other industry, has to listen to advice and take all necessary precautions,quot; .

"For me, that rules out ending the season behind closed doors."

Liverpool were 25 points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table when the season was suspended and it only required two more victories to claim their first Premier League title.

The Premier League will meet again to discuss the implications of the coronavirus at its next club meeting on April 3, with reports that a tentative plan to try to resume in early June is being discussed.