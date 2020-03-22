WATCH LIVE: Bahrain F1 Virtual Grand Prix

%MINIFYHTML55c094dd5eecfa08cedf463c27a0de1111% %MINIFYHTML55c094dd5eecfa08cedf463c27a0de1112%

Get your Formula 1 entertainment solution by watching the Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix with a host of racing drivers and celebrities.

Lando Norris, Nicholas Latifi, Nico Hulkenberg and Stoffel Vandoorne are joined by Sir Chris Hoy, Ian Poulter and singer-songwriter Liam Payne.

Will F1 drivers win? The celebrities? Or will they be established Esports drivers?

Ranking followed by a 28-lap race – play for free to see top in the UK and Ireland!